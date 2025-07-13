Sporting KC II Loses 3-1 on the Road against the Town FC

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-11-4, 5 points) slipped to a 3-1 defeat on the road against The Town FC (6-4-4, 24 points) Sunday night at St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. Medgy Alexandre netted his second goal of the 2025 season after The Town built a 3-0 lead before the hour mark. SKC II refused to go quietly but was unable to trim the two-goal deficit.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi's starting eleven featured goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro in net for the first time since June 7. Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot and Leo Christiano played in a back three behind a midfield of Anthony Samways, Cielo Tschantret, Gael Quintero and Beckham Uderitz. Alexandre played striker for the first time while Maouloune Goumballe and Shane Donovan manned the wings.

The Town brought the fight to SKC II's doorstep in the early stages of the contest. A key intervention from Quintero inside the box snuffed out a threatening attack two minutes into the game. The midfielder's timely challenge dispossessed the attacker with force without giving up a penalty kick. A minute later, Clarke copied Quintero and won a physical, standing tackle just outside the box.

A little over five minutes in and The Town produced the match's first shot, a rolling effort placed on frame by Cruz Medina, which Molinaro ushered away from goal with a push. Four minutes following the first Town shot, SKC II put their first ball toward goal off Uderitz's boot, causing Francesco Montali to make his first save of the evening.

Nonso Adimabua, who contributed on all three goals, opened the scoring in the 12th. Prior to the goal, The Town's leading scorer put one over the crossbar from inside the six off a centering pass from the right wing. He made up for it seconds later, finding the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Donovan tried to respond in the 18th minute with a free kick on SKC II's right side. His service connected with Tschantret's shoulder, plopped inside the box, and was eventually played way from danger by The Town's defense. A well-struck half volley from Kaedren Spivey was touched over the bar by a leaping Molinaro in the 22nd, and the keeper snagged a cross two minutes later before springing a counter.

The quick attack petered out after a Donovan throughball destined for Goumballe rolled a tad too far and was collected by the keeper. Ricardo Ibarra picked up the first of four Town yellows in the 25th for a tactical foul on a dashing Christiano. The ensuing set piece found its way into the 18 but never wound up on goal.

Missael Rodriguez took his chance in the 35th thanks to an assist from Adimabua, doubling The Town's lead. Quintero almost halved that lead moments later, cleverly poking a shot inches past the near post from close range. A cheeky set piece played Christiano in on goal, but his effort was corralled by Montali.

Johann Ortiz replaced Uderitz as the only change at the break for Urbanyi's side. Adimabua bagged a brace 53 minutes into the game. Alexandre responded with a terrific penalty into the upper-90 in the 57th after Tschantret won the spot kick after getting pulled down inside the box.

Bryan Arellano came on as the second substitute in the 64th, replacing Quintero.

Wilson Eisner became the second Town defender to receive a yellow in the 66th for a poorly timed tackle on Alexandre near midfield. Adimabua should have had a hat-trick in the 70th, however, his close-range blast soared over the crossbar. Ariel Mbumba became the third Town member to earn a yellow card, which led to a chance for Alexandre that was deflected out for a corner. The striker got on the end of that service as well, volleying the ball onto the top of the goal from 19 yards out.

Molinaro kept SKC II hanging around with a superb kick save against Chance Cowell in the 84th. Goumballe hit a shot over the goal, and The Town pushed a shot wide as the home side claimed all three points with their fifth home result in five home matches.

Sporting KC II will return to Kansas City and host North Texas SC on Friday, July 18, at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown are on sale for $10 at SeatGeek.com, and the match can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Friday's game begins a run of four SKC II matches in three weeks that will see the team face LAFC 2 and Whitecaps FC 2 on the road before facing Austin FC II at home.

Sporting KC II 1-3 The Town FC

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-11-4, 5 points) 0 1 0

The Town FC (6-4-4, 24 points) 2 1 0

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Leo Christiano; Anthony Samways, Gael Quintero (Bryan Arellano 64'), Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz (Johann Ortiz 46'); Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre, Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Beau Barren, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Zane Wantland

The Town FC: Francesco Montali; Ricardo Ibarra, Wilson Eisner, Alejandro Cano, Ariel Mbumba; Edwyn Mendoza, Cruz Medina, Kaedren Spivey (Rohan Rajagopal 46'); Missael Rodriguez (Julian Donnery 71'), Nonso Adimabua (Keegan Bent 85'), Diogo Baptista (Chance Cowell 71')

Subs Not Used: Luca Ulrich, Yujin Kikuchi, Alexander Ling

Scoring Summary:

TTFC - Nonso Adimabua 6 (Cruz Medina 2) 12'

TTFC - Missael Rodriguez 4 (Nonso Adimabua 4) 35'

TTFC - Nonso Adimabua 7 (Unassisted) 53'

SKC - Medgy Alexandre 2 (Penalty Kick) 57'

Misconduct Summary:

TTFC - Ricardo Ibarra (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 25'

TTFC - Wilson Eisner (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 65'

TTFC - Ariel Mbumba (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 76'

TTFC - Edwyn Mendoza (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 78'

SKC - Shane Donovan (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 80'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC TTFC

Shots 8 11

Shots on Goal 3 6

Saves 3 2

Fouls 13 19

Offsides 1 1

Corner Kicks 3 4

Referee: Ivan De Cristofaro

Assistant Referee: Eric Krueger

Assistant Referee: Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Michael Zapata







