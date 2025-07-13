Chicago Fire FC II Drops Unbeaten Streak in 4-3 Loss against New England Revolution II
July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (7-5-4-2, 27 points) fell 4-3 against New England Revolution II (6-4-5-4, 27 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. Midfielders Dylan Borso and Trip Fleming scored in the match, while defender Olu Oyegunle tallied his first goal with Chicago Fire II.
New England jumped out to a lead seconds into the match when Cristiano Oliveira took advantage of a giveaway in the Fire box before rifling a shot to the far post from the edge of the box. Just five minutes later, Malcolm Fry doubled the lead for the visitors after finishing a cross from Gevork Diarban.
Chicago rebounded within five minutes as Peter Soudan drew a foul in the New England box. Borso would take the ball and finish to his left to cut the deficit in half. After a quarter hour of constant pressure, the Fire finally got an equalizer on a set piece. Harold Osorio lofted a ball to the far side of the box, where Oyegunle volleyed home the Fire's second goal.
Forward Liam Butts followed with a brace for New England, tallying before the end of the first half and within 10 minutes of the second. With four minutes left in regulation, midfielder Juan Miguel Calle crossed into the box, where Fleming finished after a slight bobble. But time ran out as the visitors held on to break the Fire's nine-game unbeaten streak in MLS NEXT Pro.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II travels north to face Toronto FC II at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 20 at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Canada. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 3:4 New England Revolution II
Goals:
NE - Oliveira (3) (Butts 1) (WATCH) 1'
NE - Fry (2) (Diarbian 4) (WATCH) 6'
CHI - Borso (3) (Penalty) (WATCH) 11'
CHI - Oyegunle (1) (Osorio 3) (WATCH) 27'
NE - Butts (5) (McIntosh 1) (WATCH) 37'
NE - Butts (6) (Fry 1) (WATCH) 54'
CHI - Fleming (5) (Calle 1) (WATCH) 86'
Discipline:
NE - McIntosh (Yellow Card) 73'
CHI - Shokalook (Yellow Card) 76'
NE - Buck (Yellow Card) 90+1'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Stechnij, D Soudan, D Nagle, D Oyegunle, D Kanyane (Calle, 78'), M Fleming (capt.), M Osorio, M Williams (Shokalook, 57'), F Borso, F Boltz (Tchétchao, 59'), F Hlyut (Montiel, 77')
Substitutes not used: GK Los, GK Molenda
New England Revolution II: GK Gunn, D Barry (Buck, 73'), D Dahlin, D McIntosh, D Mussenden, M Diarbian (Tsicoulias, 73'), M Klein, M Fry (Prajapati, 73'), M Oliveira, M Dias (capt.), F Butts (F Hutchinson, 86')
Substitutes not used: GK Chapman, F Wells, F Siqueira
Stats Summary: CHI / NE
Shots: 11 / 11
Shots on Goal: 5 / 7
Passing Accuracy: 88.2% / 84.4%
Saves: 3 / 2
Corners: 6 / 2
Fouls: 11 / 8
Offsides: 1 / 2
Referee: Elvis Osmanovic
Assistant Referee 1: Jake Brochu
Assistant Referee 2: Shane Richards
4th Official: Ryan Shanklin
