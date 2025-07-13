New England snaps Chicago's nine-game unbeaten streak with its fifth consecutive road result

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England Revolution II (6-4-5; 27 pts.) defeated Chicago Fire FC II (7-5-4; 27 pts.), 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. New England's victory snapped Chicago's nine-game unbeaten streak and extended Revolution's undefeated run on the road to five consecutive matches (3-0-2). New England's Liam Butts, Revolution II's leading scorer with seven tallies on the season, highlighted the back-and-forth contest with two goals and one assist.

New England wasted no time starting Sunday's match on the offensive, with MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira scoring on a shot from outside the box into the left-hand corner of the net off a feed from forward Liam Butts in the first minute. Oliveira's goal, the Somerville, Mass. native's third tally of the 2025 campaign, was the fastest of the season for Revolution II. Oliveira has now scored in consecutive matches.

Just five minutes later, forward Malcolm Fry converted on a cross into the penalty area from midfielder Gevork Diarbian, extending New England's advantage to 2-0. Fry, a Homegrown Player from Groton, Mass., has found the back of the net three times across four appearances after returning to the pitch from a leg injury in May. Diarbian finished today's match with a game-high five shots, including three on target.

Down 2-0 just six minutes into Sunday's contest, the hosts opened their scoring with Fire FC II forward Dylan Borso's penalty kick goal in the 11th minute. Chicago equalized in the 27th minute, when midfielder Harold Osorio launched a free kick into the penalty area for defender Olu Oyegunle, who registered his first goal of the season with a strike into the top right-hand corner.

New England regained the lead just moments before halftime, when Butts scored the go-ahead goal on defender Damario McIntosh's first assist for Revolution II. Butts added his second goal of the afternoon in the 53rd minute, converting on Fry's helper to boost New England's lead to 4-2. Fry's goal-and-assist performance today was his first of the season.

Chicago closed the scoring in the 86th minute with a goal from Trip Fleming. With today's victory, New England improves its road record to 3-3-3 this season. At the conclusion of today's match, Revolution II rank seventh in MLS NEXT Pro with 1.8 points per game.

New England will return home Sunday, July 20, hosting Orlando City B at Gillette Stadium. Next Sunday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MATCH NOTES

New England's win at SeatGeek Stadium extends the team's road unbeaten streak to five consecutive matches (3-0-2), dating back to May 31.

New England is 3-3-3 on the road this season.

Ã¯Â»Â¿F Liam Butts tallied his second brace of the season and his first assist of the 2025 campaign. Butts remains Revolution II's leading scorer with seven tallies on the year.

D Damario McIntosh recorded his first professional assist in Sunday's match. McIntosh has started all but one of his 12 appearances this season.

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry has now scored in three of his four games played since returning from a leg injury on May 31. The Groton, Mass. native also registered his first assist of the season in today's victory.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, scored his third goal of the season and fourth across all competitions in 2025. Oliveira will represent New England in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star game next Monday, July 21.

M Gevork Diarbian led New England's attack with five shots, including three on target. The Cranston, R.I. native logged his third assist of the season.

F Marcos Dias contributed to the attacking efforts with a game-high four key passes.

GK JD Gunn made two saves and improved his record to 4-1-2 on the season.

Revolution Academy Under-18s F Aarin Prajapati, a Boston, Mass. native, made his second appearance after suiting up for his professional debut last week against Columbus Crew 2.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #15

New England Revolution II 4 at Chicago Fire FC II 3

July 13, 2025 - SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill)

Referee: DeShun Beard

Assistant Referee: Art Arustamyan

Assistant Referee: Fernando Pina

Fourth Official: Leo Mora

Weather: 89 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 3 (Liam Butts 1) 1'

NE - Malcolm Fry 3 (Gevork Diarbian 3) 6'

CHI - Dylan Borso 3 (Penalty Kick) 11'

CHI - Olu Oyegunle 1 (Harold Osorio 3) 27'

NE - Liam Butts 6 (Damario McIntosh 1) 37'

NE - Liam Butts 7 (Malcolm Fry 1) 53'

CHI - Trip Fleming 5 (Juan Zapata Calle 1) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Jason Shokalook (Yellow Card) 76'

NE - Joe Buck (Yellow Card) 90+1'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry (Joe Buck 73'), Gabe Dahlin, Javaun Mussenden, Damario McIntosh; Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira; Gevork Diarbian (Michael Tsicoulias 73'), Marcos Dias, Malcolm Fry (Aarin Prajapati 73'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 85').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Judah Siqueira, Makai Wells.

Chicago Fire FC II: Patrick Stechnij; Geni Kanyane (Juan Zapata Calle 78'), Charles Nagle, Olu Oyegunle, Peter Soudan; Trip Fleming, Harold Osorio, Sam Williams (Jason Shokalook 57'); Vitaliy Hlyut (Jhoiner Monteil 77'), Dean Boltz (David Tchétchao Karo 58'), Dylan Borso.

Substitutes Not Used: Patrick Los, David Molenda.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chicago Fire FC II

11 Shots 11

7 Shots (on Target) 5

2 Blocked Shots 2

2 Saves 3

2 Corner Kicks 6

2 Offsides 1

11 Fouls 8

417 (84.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 551 (88.2%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.