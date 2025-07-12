Game Notes & Match Preview: Revolution II Visit Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday

July 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England (5-4-5, 24 pts) will close a three-game road swing with a visit to Chicago Fire FC II (7-4-4, 27 pts) for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. Sunday's contest will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Peyton Gallaher calling the action. The Eastern Conference rivals will meet on Sunday for their second of three battles this season. The first matchup ended in a 2-2 draw on June 9, with Revolution II collecting the extra point in the shootout. New England's attacking efforts were led by Academy products Judah Siqueira and Josh Macedo, who both tallied their first professional goals in the result.

Last week, Macedo and Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira were each selected to represent New England at the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star game. Oliveira looks to make his 13th appearance of the season, after netting a game-winner last Saturday against Columbus Crew 2 in stoppage time. Across all competitions this season, Oliveira owns two game-winning goals, including one in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with New England's senior side.

Last weekend's win extended New England's road unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches, 2-0-2, dating back to May 31. Homegrown Player Malcolm Fry opened the scoring for Revolution II, netting his second tally of the season in his return from a leg injury. Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias collected his fifth consecutive appearance after signing with the team in May and recorded his first professional assist on Oliveira's goal.

New England's attack has netted seven goals over the last five matches. Forward Marcos Dias continues to guide the offense, ranking sixth in assists (5) and third in key passes (44) among MLS NEXT Pro league leaders. Cranston, R.I native Gevork Diarbian also continues to put pressure on opposing defenses, leading the team in shots with 32 attempts this season.

On the defensive end, Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn logged four saves on Saturday afternoon after returning from international duty with Panama at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Arlington, Mass. native Joe Buck also earned his first start of the campaign as captain. New England's defense will be tested by a Chicago attack that ranks tied for ninth in goals this season across MLS NEXT Pro (28).

Revolution II enters this weekend's match ranking eight in MLS NEXT Pro in points per game (1.71). New England has taken points in five of its eight road contest this season, tallying a 2-3-3 record outside of Foxborough. Chicago carries a nine-game unbeaten run into Sunday's match, and has lost just once in its seven home games this season (4-1-2).

