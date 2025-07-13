Inter Miami CF II Falls 3-4 against Crown Legacy
July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II fell short 3-4 over Crown Legacy this Sunday evening at Chase Stadium. The match saw goals from Academy products Daniel Pinter, along with Mateo Saja and a goal from 2024 MLS Super Draft Pick Bailey Sparks.
Lineup Notes
The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Daniel Sumalla and Theo Vorenkamp made up the back; Sparks, Ricardo Montenegro and Santiago Morales in midfield; and forwards Saja, and Pinter led the team's attack.
Match Action
Crown Legacy started strong and scored in the 17th minute when Gutiérrez broke through the defense and finished calmly to make it 1-0. They scored again in the 24th minute when Jack Neely headed in a goal off a corner kick to double the lead. Miami responded in the 36th minute as Daniel Pinter found the back of the net after a great team play to make it 2-1. But just before halftime, Crown Legacy added another goal when Uchegbu took advantage of a loose ball in the box to make it 3-1 at the break.
Miami came out with energy in the second half and quickly got back in the game. Saja scored in the 48th minute to cut the lead to one, and Sparks scored just seven minutes later to tie the game at 3-3. Miami had the momentum, but in an unlucky moment, Sparks scored an own goal in the 58th minute while trying to clear the ball, putting Crown Legacy back in front 4-3.
Despite their hard work, they couldn't find the equalizer and kept fighting until the final whistle. The scoreline remained.
Up Next
Inter Miami II's next match is set for July 19 against Chattanooga at Finley Stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.
