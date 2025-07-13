Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scores first career goal; CLFC sees three different players find the back of the net

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crown Legacy FC walked away with a 4-3 victory of Inter Miami CF II on Sunday night at Chase Stadium. Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scored his first career goal while Jack Neeley and Emmanuel Uchegbu each added to the tally.

Mendoza's goal came in the 17th minute to give CLFC an early lead. The play began with Uchegbu cutting in from the right flank, who got off a shot but was blocked by a Miami defender. The rebound, set to land 25 yards out from goal, was met by the Academy product with a left-footed half volley that escaped the reach of the keeper.

Less than 10 minutes later, Neeley doubled the lead for the visitors. After earning a free kick in the midfield, Erik Peña quickly played the ball to a wide open Neeley on the right side, who slipped a shot off from about 30 yards and sent the ball to the far post for a 2-0 advantage.

Miami pulled one back in the 36th minute. Fullback Theo Vorenkamp ran up the right flank, finding space to send in a cross to the back post for Daniel Pinter to finish in-stride.

One minute into stoppage time, Nimfasha Berchimas created space from his defender on the left wing before he slotted a pass across the box to the far side to meet Uchegbu, who rocketed a shot to the upper-left hand corner of the goal.

Miami opened the second half scoring two unanswered goals. Miami's first of the half played out similarly to their opener, with Vorenkamp centering a cross to a trailing Mateo Saja who slotted the ball in from the center of the penalty area. In the 55th minute, Santiago Morales whipped in a corner which connected with Bailey Sparks for a header sent right over Isaac Walker.

CLFC found the winner off an own goal in the 58th minute. Brian Romero sent in a ball off a free kick to the edge of the six-yard box, which met the head of Miami's Sparks and sent over the goal line.

Crown Legacy FC (4-5-8, 23 points) returns to play on Saturday, July 19 when CLFC hosts Piladelphia Union II. Kickoff at Chase Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC is unbeaten in its last five matches.

Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scored his first career goal on his second-ever start.

Captain Jack Neeley scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

Emmanuel Uchegbu scored his fourth goal of 2025.

Nimfasha Berchimas notched his first assist of the year. It is the second of his career.

Erik Peña recorded his first assist of the season.

17-year-old academy midfielder Simon Tonidandel made his first appearance of the season as a second half substitute.

Scoring Summary:

17' - CLFC - Adrian Mendoza (Unassisted)

24' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Erik Peña)

36' - MIA - Daniel Pinter (Theo Vorenkamp)

45'+1' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nimfasha Berchimas)

48' - MIA - Mateo Saja (Theo Vorenkamp)

55' - MIA - Bailey Sparks (Santiago Morales)

58' - CLFC - Bailey Sparks (Own Goal)

Disciplinary Summary:

53' - MIA - Bailey Sparks (Caution Y)

63' - MIA - Daniel Pinter (Caution Y)

89' - MIA - Idoh Zelter-Zubida (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore, Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C); Adrian Mendoza, Erik Peña (Yves Tcheuyap - 76'); Nimfasha Berchimas (Brian Romero - 56'), Andrej Subotić (Simon Tonidandel - 56'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Mikah Thomas - 62')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Landon Alepa, Thiago Rodrigues, Magic Smalls; Leo Bartolović

Inter Miami CF II Starting XI:

Matias Merin (GK); Cesar Abadia-Reda, Daniel Sumalla, Tyler Hall (Nicholas Almedia - 75'), Giovanni Ferreira Marchetti (C), Theo Vorenkamp; Santiago Morales (Idoh Zelter-Zubida - 85'), Ricardo Montenegro (Alexander Shaw - 46'), Bailey Sparks (Preston Plambeck - 75'), Daniel Pinter (Cohen Yuval - 85'); Mateo Saja

Unused Subs: Max Ponikravosky (GK); Samuel Basabe; Alejandro Flores, Santiago Ledesma







