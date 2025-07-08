Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Carolina Core FC

July 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC is back at home to host in-state rivals Carolina Core FC tomorrow night, July 9. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core enters the match looking to turn things around as the High Point-based side currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3W-6L-6D record (17 points) and a -1 goal differential. This is the second matchup between the two sides this season, the first ending in a 2-1 victory for CLFC at Truist Point on April 26 thanks to a stoppage time winner from Andrej Subotić. The Foxes are coming off a 2-1 defeat at home to Inter Miami CF II on July 4.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a short turnaround, playing Orlando City B to a 2-2 draw at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on July 6. After falling behind in the first half, Emmanuel Uchegbu leveled things up for CLFC in the 49th minute with a powerful left-footed strike near the penalty spot that curled around the reach of the opposing keeper, which was controlled and nicely teed up by Subotić. Subotić got a goal of his own in the 64th, ripping a left-footed shot that rocketed its way into the upper left corner of the net. His goal was voted as MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 17 with 35% of the fan vote. Orlando's keeper made three-straight saves to open the shootout, securing the penalty victory for the visitors.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Carolina Core FC

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







