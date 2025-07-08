Chattanooga Football Club Signs Xavier Rimpel

July 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Xavier Rimpel to a one-year contract with a club option of a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Rimpel, originally from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, signs his first professional contract with CFC after spending his entire collegiate soccer career from 2021 to 2024 with the Temple University Owls.

During his senior season, Rimpel was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Week during the week of August 26th (2024) and played in 16 matches and started in five for the Owls. In total, Rimpel played in 46 matches and started in 12 during his careers with the Owls.

"Xavier has been with us for almost two weeks on trial and proved he deserved a roster spot," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We are trying to get better every day and improve the team and Xavier makes us better with his experience, versatility and athleticism."

"Xavier is an exciting attacking player who's good in one-vs-one scenarios and in front of goal," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He has great intensity when he defends as well, and we're looking forward to him bringing more pressure and chances to our attack."

Rimpel expressed his excitement upon signing his first professional contract with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I feel extremely excited and motivated to help CFC serve its community through football and to find success in the sport," said Rimpel. "It's an honor to be a part of the club and every training and game I am proud to have the responsibility of bringing great football to the CFC fans and community."

Rimpel will wear the number 12 jersey.

Name: Xavier Rimpel

Pronunciation: ehks-zay-vee-er rim-PELL

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: February 16, 2003

Citizenship: USA and Canada

Previous team: Temple University

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Xavier Rimpel to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.







