Academy Midfielder Adrian Mendoza Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 18

July 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC and MLS NEXT Pro announced that Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza was named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 18.

The 17-year-old graduated from Charlotte FC's Academy this past May and has featured with Crown Legacy FC six times this year, making his professional debut against Carolina Core FC on April 26. Mendoza earned a spot in the starting XI this past week, making his first start in a midweek matchup against in-state rivals Carolina Core FC and playing all 90 minutes.

The midfielder followed Wednesday's performance up with another start and his first professional goal at Inter Miami CF II on Saturday night. The play began in the 17th minute with Emmanuel Uchegbu cutting in from the right flank, who got off a shot but was blocked by a Miami defender. The rebound, set to land 25 yards out from goal, was met by the Academy product with a left-footed half volley that escaped the reach of the keeper.

Crown Legacy FC returns to play this Saturday, July 19 when CLFC hosts Philadelphia Union II. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.







