Timbers2 Fall 1-0 to LAFC 2 on the Road

July 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







FULLERTON, Calif., - Timbers2 fell 1-0 to LAFC 2 on the road Sunday night. After a scoreless first half, LAFC 2 netted the match-winning goal in the 62nd minute.

Next up, Timbers2 are back in Portland to play MNUFC2 on Friday, July 18, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LAFC - Tommy Mihalić (Jude Terry), 62nd minute: Tommy Mihalić scored with his left foot off a quick pass from Jude Terry into the left corner.

Notes

Trey Muse made his third start of the season.

Muse recorded four saves tonight.

Tonight was Muse's first T2 match since April 5th.

Next Game

Timbers2 (5-8-3, 19pts) vs. LAFC 2 (6-8-2, 21pts)

July 13, 2025 - Titan Stadium (Fullerton, Cali.)

Scoring Summary:

LAFC: Mihalić (Terry), 62

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC: Santiago (caution), 73

LAFC: Aquilar (caution), 83

LAFC: Carter (caution), 86

POR: Jura (caution), 88

POR: Ondo (caution), 89

Lineups:

POR: GK Muse, D Bamford, D Jura, D Pope, D Ondo, M Santos (Marquinhos, 60), M Enriquez © (Moreno, 78), M Núñez, F Izoita (Johnston, 70), F Linhares, F Bunbury

Substitutes Not Used: GK Burns, D Garcia, M Johnston, F Gallardo, F White

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Bunbury, Enriquez, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Santos, 1); FOULS: 9 (Ondo, Izoita, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

LAFC: GK Carter ©, D C. Díaz, D E Díaz, D Santiago, D Ponciano, M Walters, M Terry (Aiyenero, 63), M Evans (Aguilar, 63), M Holm (Guerra, 46), M Mihalić (Moyado, 77), F Nava

Substitutes Not Used: GK Auffret, D Resich, D Espy, F Lane

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Nava, Mihalić, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Nava, Mihalić, 2); FOULS: 6 (six players, 1); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant Referees: James Ewer

Fourth Official: Abdu Razzaq Juma

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







