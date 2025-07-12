Timbers2 Visits LAFC2 on Sunday

July 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Following a big road win last weekend, Timbers2 is back on the road Sunday to take on LAFC2 at Titan Stadium; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on YouTube or MLSNEXTPro.com.

Back on the road for a second straight week, Timbers2 heads to SoCal for a match-up with LAFC2 on Sunday, July 13, at Titan Stadium; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific).

Find stats, updates & lineups from the match in Matchcenter

How To Watch

Watch the match on Sunday on YouTube or via MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Storyline

T2 (5-7-3, 19pts) got back in the win column last week with a 4-0 road win at Sporting KC II, thanks to a brace from Mataeo Bunbury and first goals from Danny Nuñez and Dario White. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns (pictured above) made four saves, including one on a penalty kick, to earn his fourth clean sheet on the campaign. Burns ranks tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro in shutouts and is third in saves (60). The win at Sporting KC II was the team's first since May 18.

Sunday marks the second meeting of the season with LAFC2. Timbers2 claimed a 3-0 victory at Providence Park in their previous meeting on May 14.

After a tough road loss to Austin FC II on July 4, LAFC2 (5-8-2, 18pts) returns home for Sunday's showdown at Titan Stadium, where the team owns a 4-2-1 record this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.