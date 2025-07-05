Timbers2 Defeat Sporting KC II 4-0 at Children's Mercy Victory Field

July 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kansas City, Kans. - Timbers2 defeated Sporting KC II 4-0 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday afternoon. An electric second half for Portland saw a brace from Mataeo Bunbury and goals from Daniel Nuñez and Timbers Academy player Dario White. Notably, T2's four goals marked a season high, while tallying their third shutout of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Academy Players Show Out

Timbers Academy players White and Brice Miller Jr. made their MLS NEXT Pro debuts. Notably, White scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal just two minutes after entering the match. Additionally, former Timbers Academy player Daniel Nuñez notched his first goal for T2 while recording his second assist of the season. Former Timbers Academy player Noah Santos also notched his first goal contribution of the 2025 campaign with an assist.

Watch as Dario White scores first goal for Timbers2

Lukas Burns Locks It Down

Timbers2 goalkeeper Lukas Burns recorded his third shutout of the season. Notably, Burns registered a penalty kick save in the 30th minute of the first half against Sporting KC II to preserve the clean sheet.

Burns denies a Sporting KC II PK in the first half

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Mataeo Bunbury (Noah Santos), 56th minute: Noah Santos sent a deep ball from within the T2 half to a running Mataeo Bunbury who after losing his mark got the ball inside the box and rolled it past the keeper with his left foot.

POR - Mataeo Bunbury, 58th minute: Mataeo Bunbury stole the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and chipped it in for his second goal in as many minutes.

POR - Daniel Nuñez (Marquinhos), 73rd minute: Daniel Nuñez controlled the ball three yards behind the penalty arc and sent a high curling shot towards the back post.

POR - Dario White (Daniel Nuñez), 89th minute: Daniel Nuñez delivered a chest-high pass to Dario White in the box who controlled the ball and scored off the volley with a right footed strike.

Notes:

T2 scored a season-high four goals today.

Mataeo Bunbury notched a second-half brace against his former team.

It marked Bunbury's second-career brace for T2.

Daniel Nuñez scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal.

Marquinhos recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro assist.

Noah Santos registered his first assist of the 2025 season.

Timber's Academy players Dario White and Brice Miller Jr. made their T2 debut's today.

White scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal just two minutes after making his debut.

Lukas Burns saved a penalty-kick attempt in the 30th minute.

Burns helped T2 earn their third shutout of the season.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 play LAFC2 on Sunday, July 13, at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (5-7-3, 19 pts) vs. Sporting KC II (0-10-4, 5 pts)

July 5, 2025 - Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Kansas)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Bunbury (Santos), 56

POR: Bunbury, 58

POR: Nuñez (Marquinhos), 73

POR: White (Nuñez), 89

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Pope (caution), 5

POR: Enriquez (caution), 8

POR: Ondo (caution), 51

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Pope, D Bamford, D Jura (VanVoorhis, 97), M Santos (Marquinhos, 70), M Ondo, M Nuñez, M Moreno (Gallardo, 63), F Enriquez ©, F Linhares (White, 87), F Bunbury (Miller, 87)

Substitutes Not Used: GK VanPelt, M Moreno, M Nystrom

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Bunbury, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Bunbury, Linhares, 2); FOULS: 10 (Bamford, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

SKC: GK Kortkamp, D Clarke, D Tschantret ©, D Lurot, D Arellano (Benitez, 86), M Quintero (Cruz-Ayala, 78), M Samways (Johnson, 86), M Donovan, M Christiano, M Derksen (Ortiz, 62), F Goumballe (Alexandre, 63)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Barren, GK Molinaro

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Arellano, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 2); FOULS: 14 (Quintero, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Referee: Nicholas Strednak

Assistant Referees: Rachel Smith, Laura Chambers Waliski

Fourth Official: Jacob Larson

