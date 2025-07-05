Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Victory at Chattanooga FC
July 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chicago Fire FC II (7-4-4-2, 27 points) defeated Chattanooga FC (8-4-4-2, 30 points) 1-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The victory marked the Fire's ninth consecutive unbeaten match as the team remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago held Chattanooga to a scoreless first half, with Patrick Los being called on to make one save and the team holding onto 62 percent of the possession. Los finished the game with six saves to earn his third shutout of the season.
A combination play broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when Claudio Cassano sent a cross to the right side to Trip Fleming. The midfielder passed it forward into the box for Harold Osorio, who laid it off for Jason Shokalook. With one touch, Shokalook sent the ball into the back of the net from the right side of the box for his fifth goal of the season.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will host New England Revolution II for the second time this season on Sunday, July 13 at SeatGeek Stadium. First kick in Bridgeview is set for 1:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all fans, and the match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Box Score:
Chattanooga FC 0:1 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
CHI - Shokalook (5) (Osorio 2) (WATCH) 52'
Discipline:
CHI - Osorio (Yellow Card) 10'
CFC - Koehler (Yellow Card) 45+1'
CHI - Fleming (Yellow Card) 45+4'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Soudan (Oyegunle, 90'), D Diouf, D Konincks (capt.), D Kanyane, M Fleming, M Nagle, M Osorio (Tchétchao, 84'), F Hlyut (Borso, 70'), F Shokalook, F Cassano (Richards, 90')
Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, M Calle, F Boltz
Chattanooga FC: GK Jakupović, D Robertson, D Sar-Sar (capt.), D Koehler, D Garvanian, M Mendonça (Screen, 75), M Louis Jean, M Mangarov (Ibarra, 86'), F James (Turner, 64'), F Plougmand (Naglestad, 75'), F Thomas (Kwak, 86')
Substitutes not used: GK Philpot, GK Barrueta, D Dudley, F Ancelin
Stats Summary: CFC / CHI
Shots: 17 / 15
Shots on Goal: 6 / 6
Passing Accuracy: 77.8% / 84.7%
Saves: 5 / 6
Corners: 6 / 5
Fouls: 9 / 14
Offsides: 4 / 2
Referee: Tim Wagner
Assistant Referee 1: Austin Holt
Assistant Referee 2: Rebecca Luther
4th Official: Aleksandar Zhelyazkov
