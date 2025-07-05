RSL Continues Three-Game Unbeaten Run with Thrilling 3-2 Win Over St. Louis

July 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (6-10-4, 22 points, 12th West) earned another crucial home win with a 3-2 result over visiting St. Louis CITY SC (3-12-6, 12 points, 14th West).

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni entered tonight's contest with no changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 at Kansas City last week, looking to capture another positive result, RSL going three unbeaten for the first time since Sept., 2024. Scottish forward Johnny Russell started his third straight match having scored two goals in the previous two affairs, while celebrating his all-time 200-plus MLS appearances pre-game. Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda was a notable inclusion on today's bench - after missing both June games to secure his green card - available tonight for the first time since May 31.

The game got off to a quick start as RSL put its foot on the gas and managed the tempo with possession and straight-forward attacks. Six minutes in, the home side earned a corner kick, with German right-back Noel Caliskan burying a half-volley into the top right corner of the net for his first-ever MLS goal, giving RSL an early 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Pablo Ruiz played a surgical throughball into Russell, who had the keeper in his sights but the rival shot-stopper took the upperhand, saving the 35-year-old's shot, then subsequently saving William Agada's follow-up rebounds. RSL continued to pressure St. Louis deep into its own half throughout the first 45 minutes, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, often unable to add to its one-goal lead.

As usual, key saves from RSL "Iron Man" GK Rafael Cabral stonewalled the opponent. Late in the first half, a Justen Glad interception started an RSL counterattack, with Agada laying the ball off to Diogo Gonçalves. RSL's Designated Player cut in from the left to fire a curling, right-footed strike into the far corner of the net, doubling the lead for the home side and celebrating in honor of his former Portuguese U21 teammate, Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away on Wednesday. RSL closed out the half on the front foot, delivering one of its most complete 45-minute performances of the season.

The second half began with a shift in momentum, as St. Louis took control of possession. The visitors' renewed energy earned a corner in the 51st minute, which saw João Klauss score on a well-placed header, cutting the deficit to one.

Just as the match appeared to be turning more difficult for the Utah club, RSL managed to extend its lead. In the 64th minute, DF Alex Katranis sparked an efficient counterattack, pushing the ball upfield to Agada, who took one touch before slipping it to Gonçalves. Running into space, Gonçalves sent a low cross into the box that was deflected by sliding St. Louis man Josh Yaro - under pressure from RSL attacker Zavier Gozo - into the STL net, making the game 3-1.

In the 81st minute, suspense would yet again fill America First Field, as the visitors found a second goal of the night, again off of a corner kick. A dispute in the box between Sam Junqua and Yaro resulted in a deflection off the St. Louis defender that ended up in the back of the net, bringing the contest to 3-2.

In spite of a scrappy end to the second half, RSL was able to close out the night on top, coming away with its second win in its last three games, thanks to more crucial saves by Cabral. The team boasted several strong performances including Caliskan, Gonçalves, and the Brazilian keeper, while also celebrating the returns of Ojeda and DF Brayan Vera.

The Claret-and-Cobalt will remain home for next Saturday's match against Houston Dynamo, looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: Noel Caliskan (Unassisted) 6': Corner kick awarded to RSL and taken by Pablo Ruiz, cleared away by St. Louis, the ball dropping to Caliskan at the top of the 18. The German-born and U.S.-educated MF controlled it with his chest, let it bounce, then drove his right foot through the ball as it flew into the top-left corner of the net for his first career MLS goal.

RSL: Diogo Gonçalves (William Agada) 43': William Agada pushed the ball upfield into St. Louis' half then dropped it off to Gonçalves, the Portuguese DP entering the penalty box from the left side and then shooting the ball with his right foot, curling a beautiful strike into the far-right corner.

STL: Joao Klauss (Marcel Hartel) 51': Corner kick for St. Louis was taken by Hartel, who placed the ball at the top of the six, meeting the leaping Klauss on the jump and heading it into the back of the net past a diving Cabral.

RSL: Josh Yaro (Own Goal) 64': Diogo Gonçalves received the ball on the left side of the box and delivered a precise low cross toward Zavier Gozo, but it deflected off a sliding Yoro and into his own net.

STL: Josh Yaro (Marcel Hartel) 81': Hartel placed another corner kick into the middle of the six, with Yaro in a favorable position as the ball deflected into the back of the net.

NOTES FROM RSL 3: 2 STL

Saturday's match marked RSL's first three-goal performance since the 3-1 victory at San Diego on April 26 and its second of the year

RSL has now scored first in 13 of its 22 contests across all competitions so far this year, with a record of 6W-4L-3T

By receiving its second own goal of the year, "OG" is now tied as the second-leading scorer for RSL with Diogo, Gozo and Russell (two each), trailing Diego Luna's season-leading 8 goals

RSL has now amassed its first three-game unbeaten run since October 2024

Noel Caliskan scored first goal of his MLS career in 20 appearances

Diogo Gonçalves recorded his second goal of the season and fourth career score with RSL

GK Rafael Cabral has played every single minute of 22 games across MLS reg. season and Concacaf Champions Cup this season, totalling 1,980

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Justen Glad, Sam Junqua, Alexandros Katranis (Brayan Vera 82'); Nelson Palacio, Pablo Ruiz (Braian Ojeda 90+5'); Johnny Russell (Dominik Marczuk 60'), Diogo Gonçalves, Zavier Gozo; William Agada (Ariath Piol 90+5')

Subs not used: Mason Stadjuhar, Lachlan Brook, Bode Hidalgo, Philip Quinton, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

St. Louis City SC (4-3-3): Roman Burki; Jaziel Orozco, Jake Girdwood-Reich (Xande Silva 80'), Josh Yaro, Tomas Totland (Joseph Zalinsky 72'); Conrad Wallem, Tomas Ostrak (Tyson Pearce 63'), Marcel Hartel; Simon Becher (Mykhi Joyner 80'), Joao Klauss, Cedric Teuchert (Celio Pompeu 71')

Subs not used: Ben Lundt, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Jayden Reid

Head Coach: David Critchley

Stats Summary: RSL / STL

Shots: 15 / 17

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 5 / 10

Fouls: 10 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

STL: Conrad Wallem (Yellow Card - 17')

RSL: Johnny Russell (Yellow Card - 32')







