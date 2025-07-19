Timbers2 Secure Two Points at Home with Shootout Win over MNUFC2

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore., - After a 1-1 draw in regulation, Timbers2 secured the extra point with a 5-3 shootout win over MNUFC2 at Providence Park on Friday night. Noah Santos scored Portland's lone goal and his first of the season.

Tonight's Takeaways

With the first goal of the match, Noah Santos scored his first goal of the season. Adolfo Enriquez tallied the assist, also his first of the year. Additionally, all five T2 players converted their penalties in the shootout to earn T2's second shootout win of the 2025 campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Noah Santos (Adolfo Enriquez), 20th minute: Adolfo Enriquez dribbled towards the right-side endline before cutting a cross back towards the penalty spot. Noah Santos made a darting run in and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

MIN - Luke Hille (Keith Romanshyn), 45th minute: Off a long throw in into the box, Keith Romanshyn headed the ball behind him and Luke Hille finished the play with a touch and shot into goal.

Notes

Noah Santos scored his first goal of the season.

Adolfo Enriquez tallied his first assist of the season.

All five T2 players converted their penalties in the shootout.

It marked T2's second shootout win of the 2025 campaign.

Next Game

Next up, T2 will travel to face Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex on Sunday, July 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (5-8-4, 21pts) vs. MNUFC2 (7-6-3, 24pts)

July 18, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Santos (Enriquez), 20

MIN: Hille (Romanshyn), 45

Misconduct Summary:

MIN: Hille (caution), 73

MIN: Santos (caution), 83

MIN: Padelford (caution), 74

POR: Izoita (caution), 80

Lineups:

POR: GK Muse, D Bamford, D Pope, D Jura, D Ondo, M Santos, M Enriquez © (Johnston, 64), M Nuñez, M Marquinhos (Linhares, 46), M Izoita, F Bunbury

Substitutes Not Used: GK Burns, D Nystrom, D Garcia, M Gallardo, M Moreno, F Miller, F White

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Santos, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Santos, 2); FOULS: 11 (Santos, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

MIN: GK Rizvanovich (Zeruhn, 66), D Padelford, D Keller ©, D Fischer, M Putt (Nour, 62), M Chandler, M Romanshyn (Niang, 62), M Kabia, M Kamara (Harwood, 86), F Hille, F Mesanvi (Dorsey, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: D Kiingi, D Farris, M Sosnouski, F Saidi

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Romanshyn, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Romanshyn, 2); FOULS: 19 (Hille, Padelford, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Assistant Referees: Seth Martin, Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Ryan Jung

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 19, 2025

Timbers2 Secure Two Points at Home with Shootout Win over MNUFC2 - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.