Revolution II Host Orlando City B on Sunday

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (6-4-5, 27 pts.) will return home to host Orlando City B (7-7-3, 26 pts.) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Sunday's contest will air live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

New England returns home following a three-game road swing, capped by a 4-3 victory over Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday. Revolution II has been strong on its home field this season, collecting points in five of six matches played at Gillette Stadium with a 3-1-2 record. Starting with this weekend's match, Revolution II will play four of its next five contests at home in Foxborough.

Sunday's victory in Chicago extended New England's unbeaten streak to three consecutive games, including back-to-back wins. The 4-3 triumph on the road, a high-scoring and back-and-forth contest, saw New England snap Fire FC II's nine-match unbeaten streak. Revolution II enters this weekend's match ranking sixth in MLS NEXT Pro with 1.8 points per game. New England's 27 points this season are seventh-best leaguewide.

Sunday's attacking efforts were highlighted by Revolution II leading scorer Liam Butts, who tallied his second brace of the season. Butts, who has netted seven tallies in the 2025 campaign, is now tied for seventh in goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro. Butts also logged his first professional assist on Sunday, setting up midfielder Cristiano Oliveira's opening goal in the first minute. Oliveira, who has scored in consecutive matches, is one of two Revolution II players who will represent New England at next Monday's MLS NEXT All-Star game in Austin, Texas, alongside Academy forward Josh Macedo.

Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry also posted a goal-and-assist performance last weekend. The Groton, Mass. native has now scored in three of his four games played since returning from a leg injury on May 31. Fellow attacker Marcos Dias logged four key passes in last weekend's contest. Dias paces MLS NEXT Pro with a league-best 48 key passes on the season and ranks sixth in assists with five helpers. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian also holds a position among league leaders, as his 37 shots are tied for eighth-most in the league.

On the defensive end, Revolution II has conceded the fifth-fewest shot attempts (63) and goals against (21) in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh was credited with his first professional assist in last weekend's triumph. Goalkeeper JD Gunn eyes his third consecutive start since returning from international duty with Panama at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Center back Victor Souza looks to make his return to action this weekend after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

