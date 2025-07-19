Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout Over Inter Miami CF II to Claim Crucial Two Points

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - It was a case of déjà vu at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening. Chattanooga FC defeated Inter Miami CF II 5-4 in the shootout for the extra point after a draw just as it did back on June 7th earlier this season (that time it was a 3-3 draw, and on Saturday night the match ended 2-2 in regulation).

A first professional brace for Daniel Mangarov initially put CFC in front early in the second half, but Miami forward Daniel Pinter scored the equalizer with a fortunate, deflected free-kick in the 57th minute that proved to be the final goal in regulation.

The club's record goalscorer Markus Naglestad set the tone early with a right-footed shot that ricocheted off the crossbar in the fifth minute.

Early chances in the first half continued to be in Chattanooga's favor until Miami forward Mateo Saja opened the scoring in the 30th-minute off of Pinter's initial shot, which was saved superbly by CFC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović.

CFC struck back and equalized in the 45th minute when Mangarov found the back of the net for his sixth goal of 2025 (all competitions).

Mangarov scored his first brace of his MLS NEXT Pro career in the 52nd minute with an assist from Milo Garvanian.

Miami quickly answered with a 57th minute goal from Pinter that deflected past Jakupovic and then continued to apply offensive pressure in the second half.

Chattanooga's latest signee Xavier Rimpel made his debut for the club in the 78th minute, coming in for Jalen James.

Yellow cards were flying at the end of the second half, but CFC and Miami remained deadlocked at two goals each after regulation, sending the match to a shootout for the extra point and the hosts got the better of Miami once again in front of a fervorous crowd at Fort Finley. Rimpel capped off his memorable evening by converting the winning spot-kick.

"I know my players will battle through adversity-we've been saying it since the start of preseason-that's the identity of who we are as a team and club," said CFC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "I was really pleased with the workrate, effort and the willingness to forget what any moments of adversity and to keep battling. It was difficult conditions with the humidity, but the guys fought and pushed themselves.

"We talk about it all the time-the more people we have in this place, the better. It's such a fun place to play. There's nowhere like it in MLS NEXT Pro in terms of the atmosphere the fans create. It gives all our players a boost of energy that helps them continue to press, attack and defend. The support gives us that extra man on the field all the way right to the end through the penalties as well."

Chattanooga FC will be back in action at Fort Finley next weekend when it takes on Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, July 26, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.

Box Score

Chattanooga FC (8W-4L-6D, 33 pts.) - Inter Miami CF II (5W-10L-3D, 18 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 4,072

Final score:

CFC: 2

MIA: 2

CFC wins shootout for the extra point (5-4)

Scoring summary:

30': Mateo Saja - MIA

45': Daniel Mangarov - CFC

52': Daniel Mangarov - CFC

57': Daniel Pinter - MIA

Stats (CFC / MIA):

xG: 2.43 / 1.1

Possession: 45% / 55%

Shots: 18 / 13

Shots on goal: 6 / 5

Blocked shots: 6 / 5

Total passes: 289 / 390

Passing accuracy percentage: 81.7 / 85.1

Corners: 6 / 7

Total crosses: 4 / 3

Offsides: 1 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 4

Clearances: 3 / 7

Fouls: 12 / 15

Discipline:

27' - MIA, Tyler Hall (Caution)

61' - MIA, Ferraina Marchetti (Caution)

90' - MIA, Santiago Ledesma (Caution)

90' - CFC, Minjae Kwak (Caution)

90'+2 - CFC, Nick Mendonca (Caution)

90'+3 - MIA, Matias Marin (Caution)

90'+5 - CFC, Eldin Jakupović (Caution)

120' - MIA, Matias Marin (Caution during shootout)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Ethan Dudley, Milo Garvanian, Callum Watson (Nick Mendonca 86'), Daniel Mangarov (Ameziane Sid Mohand 87'), Colin Thomas (Keegan Ancelin 72'), Gavin Turner, Jalen James (Xavier Rimpel 78'), Markus Naglestad (Minjae Kwak 78')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Robert Screen, Darwin Ortiz, Jesus Ibarra

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

MIA starters: Matias Marin, Tyler Hall (Nicholas Almeida 57'), Daniel Sumalla, Theo Vorenkamp (Alejo Martino Ristano Castro 58'), Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda, Giovanni Ferraina Merchetti (C), Ricardo Montenegro, Alejandro Flores (Bailey Sparks 46'), Alexander Shaw (Santiago Ledesma 58'), Daniel Pinter, Mateo Saja Dulce

Substitutes not used: Marco Simion, Idoh Zelter-Zubida, Samuel Basabe,, Ian Urkidi, Yuval Cohen

Head Coach: Cristian Ledesma







