Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point on the Road against Chattanooga FC

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II battled to a hard-fought draw on the road against Chattanooga FC, ultimately earning a valuable point. The Herons were edged out in the penalty shootout, with the hosts claiming the extra point. The match featured goals from Academy products Mateo Saja and Daniel Pinter.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin in goal; captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Cesar Abadia-Reda, and Daniel Sumalla in the backline; a midfield trio of Theo Vorenkamp, Ricardo Montenegro, and Alejandro Flores; and an attacking front led by Alexander Shaw, Mateo Saja, and Daniel Pinter.

Match Action

The match began evenly, with both sides sharing possession in the opening stages. It was Inter Miami CF II who struck first in the 30th minute, as Academy standouts Pinter and Saja combined beautifully to find the back of the net and take a 0-1 lead.

Chattanooga responded quickly, with Daniel Mangarov leveling the score at 1-1 just minutes later. The match went into halftime tied after an intense first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Mangarov struck again in the 52nd minute, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage. But Inter Miami CF II didn't back down. A well-executed free kick in the 57th minute resulted in the equalizer, bringing the score to 2-2 and pushing the match into a penalty shootout.

Despite a strong effort, the Herons were narrowly edged out in penalties, taking home a hard-earned point on the road.

Next Up

Inter Miami CF II returns to action on July 28, hosting FC Cincinnati 2 at Chase Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.







