Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC on Sunday
July 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (5W-9L-2D, 17 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action, with the team hosting Crown Legacy FC (3W-5L-8D, 20 points) this Sunday, July 13. The match at Chase Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.
Previous Meetings
Sunday's matchup will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Crown Legacy. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win and five losses against the North Carolina side.
In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matchday 10 of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
Scouting Report
Crown Legacy enters this match following a shootout defeat against Carolina Core FC this past Wednesday. The visitors have collected 20 points so far this season, with a record of three wins, eight draws, and five losses, placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Midfielder Andrej Subotić has been a standout performer for Crown Legacy, leading the team with four goals and one assist this campaign.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC on Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC on Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Secures Three Points on the Road against Carolina Core FC
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II to Take on Carolina Core FC on the Road
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2