Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC on Sunday

July 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (5W-9L-2D, 17 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action, with the team hosting Crown Legacy FC (3W-5L-8D, 20 points) this Sunday, July 13. The match at Chase Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's matchup will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Crown Legacy. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win and five losses against the North Carolina side.

In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matchday 10 of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Scouting Report

Crown Legacy enters this match following a shootout defeat against Carolina Core FC this past Wednesday. The visitors have collected 20 points so far this season, with a record of three wins, eight draws, and five losses, placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Andrej Subotić has been a standout performer for Crown Legacy, leading the team with four goals and one assist this campaign.







