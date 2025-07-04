Inter Miami CF II Secures Three Points on the Road against Carolina Core FC

July 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (5W-9L-2D, 17 points) earned a hard-fought 1-2 victory on the road against Carolina Core FC (3W-6L-6D, 17 points) at Truist Point Stadium. The match featured goals from Mateo Saja and Daniel Pinter.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of five; Pinter, Bailey Sparks, Ricardo Montenegro and Alejandro Flores in the midfield; with Saja leading the team's attack.

Match Action

The Herons struck early, opening the scoring in the 6th minute. A driving run from Hall forced a loose ball in the box, which Saja capitalized on to break the deadlock. The goal marked Saja's sixth of the league season.

Then, the hosts equalized the game in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from midfielder Derek Cuevas and the scoreline remained at 1-1 for the remainder of the half.

Both teams pushed for the lead in the second half, but it was Inter Miami II who found the breakthrough. In the final minutes, Pinter found space in the box and finished to secure the win for the visitors. The goal marked his fourth of the season, while Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida picked up his fifth assist of the campaign.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will host Crown Legacy FC in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

CCFC - 55%

MIA - 45%

Shots:

CCFC - 20

MIA - 10

Saves:

CCFC - 1

MIA - 6

Corners:

CCFC - 7

MIA - 3

Fouls:

CCFC - 9

MIA - 15







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.