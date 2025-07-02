Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET

July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II's home matchup against Atlanta United 2 has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, June 29.

The match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.







