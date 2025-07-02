Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET
July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's home matchup against Atlanta United 2 has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, June 29.
The match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 2, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Inter Miami CF II to Take on Carolina Core FC on the Road - Inter Miami CF II
- Two RSL Academy Players Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster - Real Monarchs
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Crown Legacy FC
- Sporting KC Goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II to Take on Carolina Core FC on the Road
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2
- Inter Miami CF II Takes on Atlanta United 2 at Home this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls to Chicago Fire II at Chase Stadium