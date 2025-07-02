Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II

July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City FC heads North this weekend for a Sunday night showdown with New York Red Bulls II. Kickoff is set for 6PM CT and fans can catch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Boys in Blue are locked in and ready to bring three points back to the Rocket City.

Here's what to know heading into the weekend:

- This is HCFC's first time playing Red Bulls II this season.

- Fans are invited to watch together at Yellowhammer Brewing, with $5 Yellowhammer Gold pints and $8 Boys in Blue shooters available during the game.

- HCFC returns home on Friday, July 18 at 7PM for a matchup at Wicks Family Field against Columbus Crew 2.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.