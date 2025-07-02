Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II
July 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City FC heads North this weekend for a Sunday night showdown with New York Red Bulls II. Kickoff is set for 6PM CT and fans can catch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Boys in Blue are locked in and ready to bring three points back to the Rocket City.
Here's what to know heading into the weekend:
- This is HCFC's first time playing Red Bulls II this season.
- Fans are invited to watch together at Yellowhammer Brewing, with $5 Yellowhammer Gold pints and $8 Boys in Blue shooters available during the game.
- HCFC returns home on Friday, July 18 at 7PM for a matchup at Wicks Family Field against Columbus Crew 2.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 2, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2 Now Set for Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Inter Miami CF II to Take on Carolina Core FC on the Road - Inter Miami CF II
- Two RSL Academy Players Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster - Real Monarchs
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Crown Legacy FC
- Sporting KC Goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II
- Huntsville City FC Match vs. New England Revolution II Rescheduled Due to Travel Disruptions
- Huntsville City FC Hosts Summer Sale Field Day at Wicks Family Field
- Huntsville City FC Signs Forward Alioune Ka from Cornell University
- Crown Legacy Comes to Huntsville City FC this Friday