Huntsville City FC Match vs. New England Revolution II Rescheduled Due to Travel Disruptions
June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City FC's away match against New England Revolution II, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m. CT, has been postponed due to significant travel disruptions and widespread flight cancellations impacting team travel.
Both clubs and MLS NEXT Pro are actively working to identify a new date and time for the match. Fans will be notified as soon as rescheduling details are confirmed.
We appreciate your understanding and continued support of the Boys in Blue.
