Sunday's Revolution II Match vs. Huntsville City FC Postponed
June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New England Revolution II News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Due to travel disruptions caused by inclement weather, the MLS NEXT Pro match between New England Revolution II and Huntsville City FC originally scheduled for Sunday, June 29 has been postponed. A new date for the match will be announced at a later time. All tickets for the original match on Sunday will remain valid for the rescheduled game.
Revolution II will now resume the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign next Saturday, July 5, visiting Columbus Crew 2 at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio. Next Saturday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with James Hadnot calling the action.
