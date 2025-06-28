Carolina Core FC Falls Short on the Road against Columbus Crew 2

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus, OH - Carolina Core FC was narrowly defeated 1-0 on the road by Columbus Crew 2 after a solid defensive performance led by Alex Sutton.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CLB2 - Chase Adams, 81st minute: After absorbing pressure from multiple defenders, midfielder Anthony Alaouieh found substitute Chase Adams, who fired the ball past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

Postgame Notes

Tight Contest Ends Core's Away Streak

Second Half Pressure

CCFC's Resilience Shown in Columbus

Carolina Core FC was looking to extend its unbeaten away record to five games before Saturday night's defeat in Columbus. The run started back in April with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II and was extended through June with The Foxes' 2-1 victory against Inter Miami II. Despite the firm away record, it was not meant to be on the night, as Columbus Crew 2 would put an end to the away streak after a tightly contested match, scoring in the 81st minute. The Core will have a chance to bounce back when taking on Inter Miami II at home on Friday.

Despite narrowly losing 1-0 to Columbus Crew 2, Carolina Core FC's second-half performance put the hosts under a large amount of pressure. During the second period, The Foxes held the majority of possession with 57% and converted that into four total shots (two shots on target). The biggest chance of the night was created by Jacob Evans, who found Anthony Sumo Jr. through on goal. Sumo Jr. got his shot off despite heavy pressure, but it was saved from close range by the Columbus keeper's trailing leg.

CCFC's Resilience Shown in Columbus

CCFC traveled to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night to face Columbus Crew 2. After a slow start for both teams, The Foxes ended up conceding in the 81st minute, leading them to fall 1-0 in a tightly contested matchup at Historic Crew Stadium. Carolina Core FC passed the ball well on Saturday night, recording a passing percentage of 85 percent with 227 passes total during the second half of the match. Despite not coming away with points on the road, The Foxes second-half performance showed the team's fighting spirit and resilience against a tough road opponent.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Derek Cuevas (Zion Scarlett - 72'), Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi (Juan Pablo Rodriguez - 72'), Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles (Jonathan Bazaes - 87'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Drake Hadeed - 87'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 72').

Substitutes not used - Andrew Pannenberg, Aryeh Miller.

Columbus Crew 2 - Luke Pruter; Owen Presthus, Christopher Rogers, Malcom Palacios, Gianmarco Di Noto, Quinton Elliot; Anthony Alaouieh, Ibrahima Sy (Giorgio De Libera -- 46'), Nico Rincon, Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Alexander Gimple - 78'); Cristian Ortiz (Chase Adams - 62').

Substitutes not used - Juan Granda, Artem Grinblat, Deven Patel, Isaac Tortola.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC is back home at Truist Point Stadium to take on Inter Miami II on Friday, July 4th, at 7:30 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Columbus Crew 2

June 28th, 2025 - Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-5-6 (17 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus Crew 2 record: 3-7-3 (13 points - 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Columbus Crew 2 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CLB2: Chase Adams (Anthony Alaouieh) - 81'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB2: Ibrahima Sy (caution) - 30'

CLB2: Owen Presthus (caution) - 38'

CLB2: Nico Rincon (caution) - 64'

CLB2: Malcolm Palacios (caution) - 68'

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistant Referees: Adam Saleh, Christopher Slane

Fourth Official: James Duling

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 86 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







