Carolina Core FC Sign Forward Jesus Ibarra
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed forward Jesus Ibarra.
Ibarra, 27, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Chattanooga FC (2023-25) in MLS NEXT Pro, Greenville Triumph (2021-23) in USL League One, Charleston Battery (2020) in the USL Championship and abroad with Swedish club Bodens BK (2019-20) in the Swedish Second Division. Most recently, Ibarra appeared for Chattanooga during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
"We're thrilled to have Jesus join the Core family. His experience and skill set perfectly align with the type of player we are looking for," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "We're confident he'll be a key asset as we make our push for a playoff spot."
The Raleigh, North Carolina, native returns home after spending the past two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro club Chattanooga FC. During his time in MLS NEXT Pro with Chattanooga, Ibarra made 28 appearances and started in 19 matches, logging 1,593 minutes. He scored eight goals and provided seven assists during this span, including the scoring of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Year. Prior to his time with Chattanooga, Ibarra played a major role with USL League One side Greenville Triumph, helping them reach the 2021 USL League One Final.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Jesus Ibarra
Position: Forward
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Date Of Birth: November 10, 1997
Age: 27
Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina
Nationality: American
Last Club: Chattanooga FC
Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign forward Jesus Ibarra on a free contract.
