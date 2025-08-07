Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Rapids Academy Defender Vincent Rinaldi

August 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today the club has signed Rapids Academy defender Vincent Rinaldi to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2027 season. With his signing, Rinaldi becomes the sixth Rapids Academy product to have signed a Rapids 2 contract since the team's first year in the league in 2022.

"Vinny has demonstrated a skillset that we believe gives him a chance to be a valuable asset at the professional level," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Left-footed center backs who are diligent defenders, good passers, and real competitors don't come around every day. His growth since arriving at the club has been a testament to his dedication and consistency. We're proud to see him become the next Academy graduate to take a step in our player pathway and look forward to supporting his continued development at the professional level."

Rinaldi, 18, joined the Rapids Academy ahead of the 2021-22 MLS NEXT season from the FC Dallas Academy. During the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the center back occupied a spot on the club's U-18 team, playing 2,215 minutes and helping the team to a spot in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Rinaldi shined alongside the U-18s at this year's Generation adidas Cup, helping the team to a spot in the final to mark the club's longest run in the tournament. The defender scored the lone goal for Colorado in the Generation adidas Cup Final against Orlando City SC, which ultimately ended in a 2-1 result in Orlando's favor.

The Rapids Academy backline recorded seven straight clean sheets in the tournament with Rinaldi playing a large role in the team's defensive presence. He earned a spot on the Generation adidas Cup Best XI for the U-18 age group alongside fellow teammates Kendall Starks and Philip Pak.

In addition to his time with the U-18s, Rinaldi has spent two seasons playing with the club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Rinaldi made his professional debut with Colorado Rapids 2 on July 26, 2024, in the team's match against MNUFC2, coming on as a second-half substitute. Since his debut, Rinaldi has recorded 16 appearances with the second team.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign Rapids Academy defender Vincent Rinaldi through the 2027 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Vincent Rinaldi

Pronunciation: ruh-naul-dee

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0

Weight: 174

Birthdate: January 18, 2007

Birthplace: Aurora, Colorado

Nationality: United States, Italy







