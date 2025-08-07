Sporting KC II Returns to Kansas City to Face Austin FC II After Back-To-Back Wins

August 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II is back on the road this week to face Minnesota United FC 2 at RCTC Stadium in Rochester, Minnesota. The match will begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The Friday fixture marks the second of two meetings between the two Frontier Division clubs, with the finale coming on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day on October 5.

Istvan Urbanyi's side has picked up two wins in their last three matches, with both results coming away from home. The group earned their first win of the season at LAFC 2 on July 27 before defeating Whitecaps FC 2 four days later. The 3-2 triumph over WFC 2 saw SKC II score three unanswered goals in the second half, erasing a 2-0 deficit and claiming all three points.

Goalkeeper and SKC Academy alum Jacob Molinaro picked up both wins, making a combined 14 saves across both games. He has started eight matches, made 24 saves and earning six results. Homegrown Jack Kortkamp has also started eight matches and made 34 saves. He kept his first clean sheet of the season against The Town FC in a scoreless draw.

Captain Cielo Tschantret is one of two players to start every single match in 2025. He has logged 1605 minutes and scored twice. He was joined in the midfield by Blaine Mabie against Austin FC II. Mabie signed with SKC II on July 25 and has already logged three appearances, including his first professional start on August 3.

In the last three games, SKC II has turned to Medgy Alexandre, who has been acting as the nine in Urbanyi's system. Alexandre has four goals in his last three matches, including his first professional brace, which came in the win against Vancouver. The Canadian forward leads SKC II with six goals. Fellow forward Maouloune Goumballe has two goals in his last three matches. He opened the scoring against both LAFC 2 and WFC 2 and paces the team in assists with three.

MNUFC 2 is led by head coach Jeremy Hall, who has the Loons in ninth place in the West, two points behind WFC 2 in the final playoff spot. They will be playing their first match ever at RCTC Stadium in Rochester on Friday. Forward Luke Hille leads the Loons in goals with nine in 17 appearances.

SKC II returns home on Sunday, August 17 to duel with Dynamo Dos at Children's Mercy Victory Field. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass at 12 p.m. CT, and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 20

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: RCTC Stadium (Rochester, Minnesota)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

