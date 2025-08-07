Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Second Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Match against Cruz Azul
August 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Wathuta will be available for selection for the Rapids' Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on Thursday, August 7.
The call up will mark Wathuta's second of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2025 MLS season. Wathuta recently received his first Short-Term Agreement for the first team's Leagues Cup matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana.
Per the 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.
Sydney Wathuta
Position: Forward
Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Birthdate: June 11, 2004
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nationality: Canadian
