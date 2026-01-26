Colorado Rapids 2 Sign 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Jabari de Coteau

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has signed defender Jabari De Coteau to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. Colorado selected De Coteau with the 86th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft this past December.

"We are excited to welcome Jabari to the group," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Jabari's athletic qualities combined with his desire to be a lockdown defender drew our attention in our pre-draft evaluation. In our conversations with him we realized he would be an immediate fit for our culture so we can't wait to get him going."

De Coteau, 20, joins the club after spending the last three years at Xavier University. The defender increased his playing time year-over-year, making a career-high 12 starts out of 14 appearances during the 2025 season. Over the course of his collegiate career, De Coteau made a total of 37 appearances with 15 starts and logged 1,677 total minutes. The Brooklyn, New York, native was part of the 2023 group that won the BIG EAST Tournament Championship, marking the first title in program history.

The defender was a key piece in Xavier's strong back line, setting program records over the course of three seasons. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, his contributions helped the school post a 0.83 and 1.12 goals against average, respectively, which marked two of the lowest averages in the school's history.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Jabari De Coteau to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Jabari De Coteau

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Date of birth: March 22, 2005

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Acquisition date: January 26, 2026







