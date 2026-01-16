Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Rapids Academy Midfielder Nathan Tchoumba

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has signed Rapids Academy midfielder Nathan Tchoumba to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season. At the conclusion of his contract with Rapids 2, Tchoumba will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through the 29-30 MLS season with club options for 30-31 and 31-32.

Tchoumba joins Adam Beaudry, Zackory Campagnolo, and Grant Gilmore as the fourth Rapids Academy player in club history to sign a hybrid Homegrown contract. At 15 years old, Tchoumba is the youngest player in club history to sign with Rapids 2.

"Nathan has excelled and demonstrated that his profile can be a foundation for success during his time in our pathway," said Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham. "His response to the challenges of each level to this point make us believe it is time to take this next step in his journey."

Tchoumba, 15, joined Rapids Academy as a full-time player in 2023 at the U-14 level. Prior to joining the Academy, Tchoumba was identified by the club to participate in the Rapids Futures Program, a service that provides players at the U-11 and U-12 levels a supplemental training program and the opportunity to compete with some of the top players in the state.

"We are thrilled to have Nathan take this next step in his career with our club," said Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "His ability to command the midfield at such a young age makes us confident in his abilities as he continues his journey through our player pathway."

During his time with the Academy, Tchoumba featured at just about every age level from the U-14 group to the U-18 level. This past fall, he split his time between the U-18 and u-16 age groups, totaling 1,473 minutes and logging two goals in his role as a defensive midfielder. This year, he was named to the Generation Adidas Cup Rising XI, an accolade given to the top up-and-coming players in the annual tournament.

At the international level, the midfielder has received multiple call ups to the United States Youth National Team, with his most recent coming for the 2025 Concacaf Under-15 Championship last summer. In the tournament, Tchoumba consistently started for the group as they made their way to the tournament final. Previous to that, Tchoumba received three training camp call ups with the U-15 group and made his national team debut in the team's set of friendlies against Mexico on February 28, 2025, playing 76 minutes.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign midfielder Nathan Tchoumba to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season. At the conclusion of his contract with Rapids 2, Tchoumba will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through the 29-30 MLS season with club options for 30-31 and 31-32.

Nathan Tchoumba

Pronunciation: CHOOM-bah

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

Date of birth: November 24, 2010 (15)

Birthplace: Aurora, Colorado

Acquisition date: January 16, 2026







