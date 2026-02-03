Colorado Rapids 2 Announce Preseason Schedule and Roster

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Colorado Rapids 2 announced today their preseason schedule and roster ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Rapids 2 reported for preseason on January 15 before beginning health and fitness testing the following day at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Following three weeks of preparation in Colorado, the team travels to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where they begin the second phase of their preseason training from February 2-14.

During their time in Florida, Colorado will take part in three closed-door friendlies. The club's first clash will come against National Premier Soccer League side, Palm Beach Flames. Rapids 2 will then match up against fellow MLS NEXT Pro sides Huntsville City FC and Orlando City B.

After spending two weeks back in Colorado, Rapids 2 will kick off their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road against Houston Dynamo FC 2 on March 1.

2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Subject to change; all games are closed-door friendlies:

Feb. 6 - Palm Beach Flames

Feb. 11 - Huntsville City FC

Feb. 14 - Orlando City B

Feb. 21 - TBD

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 PRESEASON TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

As of February 3, 2026:

DEFENDERS: Grant Gilmore, Vincent Rinaldi, Charlie Harper, Jabari De Coteau

MIDFIELDERS: Josh Copeland, Rogelio Garcia, Nathan Tchoumba

FORWARDS: James Cameron

RAPIDS ACADEMY: Quinn Bedwell, Jaden Chan Tack, Andre Erickson, Edgar Heredia, Noah Strellnauer, Landon Strohmeyer, Pedro Venegas, Dash Williams (GK)







