Tacoma Defiance Hires Paulo Nagamura as Head Coach, with Sounders FC Veteran João Paulo Joining his Staff

Published on February 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has hired Paulo Nagamura as its next Head Coach. Nagamura brings eight years of coaching expertise - notably serving as Head Coach of the Houston Dynamo in 2022 - and 12 years of playing experience in Major League Soccer, winning two MLS Cups and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups as a player. Additionally, Defiance has hired former Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo as an Assistant Coach following a six-year stint with the Rave Green, where he helped the club win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025 titles.

"We are excited to bring Paulo into our organization as the new Head Coach of Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He understands the demands of the professional game and knows how to create an environment that pushes players while supporting their growth. Bringing João Paulo onto his staff as an Assistant Coach adds even more experience and credibility. After a great career internationally and as a Sounder, João Paulo's transition into coaching is exciting for the club and we're confident his presence will have a strong impact on our young players."

Nagamura, who has his USSF A and CONMEBOL B coaching licenses, most recently served as an Assistant Coach for Chicago Fire FC during the 2024 season. Prior to that, he was named Head Coach of Houston Dynamo FC at the beginning of the 2022 season, the youngest Head Coach in Houston's history. He started his coaching career in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City II of the USL Championship, serving as Assistant Coach in 2017 and Head Coach from 2018-2021 before moving on to Houston.

"We believe Paulo is the right person to add to our current environment on the development side of the club. Through his new role, he can accelerate and continue developing young talent within our organization," said Sounders FC Technical Director Henry Brauner. "He has a strong understanding of what our players need at this stage of their careers and how to give them the competencies they require to be able to take next steps within our club. His experience as a player and coach aligns closely with the way we want to develop players across the club. Adding João Paulo to his staff only strengthens that process. His experience and understanding of our environment will be invaluable for our younger players as they move through the pathway."

Nagamura turned to coaching following a decorated 12-year career as a player in MLS, playing for the LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Chivas USA and Sporting Kansas City. He made 252 MLS regular-season appearances in his career with 15 goals and 21 assists, capturing five major trophies - the 2005 MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup the Galaxy, as well as the 2013 MLS Cup and a pair of U.S. Open Cups (2012 & 2015) with SKC. Prior to joining MLS, Nagamura was part of Arsenal's youth system, winning the 2001 English Under-19 Championship.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to join this organization and lead Tacoma Defiance," said Nagamura. "The Sounders have a strong history of developing players and creating a clear pathway to the First Team, and that's something I really believe in. I'm looking forward to working with João Paulo and the rest of my staff and players to help them grow and take the next steps in their careers. It's a challenge I'm motivated by and proud to take on."

Nagamura becomes the sixth Head Coach in Sounders FC 2 / Tacoma Defiance history, following Ezra Hendrickson (2014-2018), John Hutchinson (2018-2019), Chris Little (2019-2021), Wade Webber (2021-2024) and Hervé Diese (2024-2025). The club most recently parted ways with Diese partway through the 2025 season.

João Paulo joins the Defiance coaching staff after a 16-year playing career, including the last six with Sounders FC from 2020-2025. The Brazilian midfielder made 158 appearances in all competitions for Seattle, tallying eight goals and 27 assists, helping the club to the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025 titles, in addition to a MLS Cup final appearance in 2020. In his second season with Seattle, he was named a finalist for the 2021 Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player Award following a three-goal, 11-assist season in the defensive midfield. This is his first coaching position since retiring as a player following the 2025 campaign.

"Seattle has been my home for the past six years, and this club will always have a special place in my heart. I'm incredibly grateful for everything the Sounders, my teammates and this city have given me," said João Paulo. "I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Tacoma Defiance and to work alongside Paulo Nagamura, a coach and person I hold a lot of respect for. For me, this is about giving back - helping young players grow, sharing my experiences and continuing to represent the Sounders organization with pride."

Tacoma Defiance is currently in the midst of its offseason preparations for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, March 1 against LAFC 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT). Defiance finished the 2025 regular season 12th in the Western Conference (10-14-4, 36 points), falling short of the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

