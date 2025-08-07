FC Cincinnati Add Andrés Dávila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement

August 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 forward Andrés Dávila to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Thursday's Leagues Cup match against Chivas de Guadalajara, the club announced today.

Dávila, 18, will join the first team roster for the first time after signing with FCC 2 in February. The former Independiente Medellín striker has made 10 appearances for the Orange and Blue at the MLS NEXT Pro level and scored a match-equalizing goal against New York Red Bulls II on June 29 which was nominated for the league's Goal of the Matchweek.

FC Cincinnati and Chivas de Guadalajara will kick off tonight's match at 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio will be carried on iHeart Media FOX 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

TRANSACTION: On August 7, 2025, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 forward Andrés Dávila to the first team roster via short-term agreement.







