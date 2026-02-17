Anthony Wallace Hired as FC Cincinnati 2 Assistant Coach

Published on February 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the hiring of Anthony Wallace as the club's new assistant coach. Wallace, who spent 2022-25 coaching in the St. Louis CITY SC Academy, will join the Orange and Blue's staff prior to the start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Wallace brings the experience of an 11-year professional playing career to Cincinnati after being selected by FC Dallas in the first round (9th overall) of MLS SuperDraft 2007. Wallace would play the better part of eight seasons in Major League Soccer, split between FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids and Red Bull New York.

The former University of South Florida defender - who played one college season alongside Head Coach Sammy Castellanos - made his MLS debut for Dallas in September 2007 and spent three full seasons with the Texas based outfit before being traded to the Colorado Rapids midway through the 2010 season.

Wallace would play a pivotal role for the Rapids down the stretch in 2010 and helped the Rapids advance to the 2010 MLS Cup Final. Wallace played 90 minutes in the final against his former club where Colorado ousted FC Dallas in a 2-1 win for the club's first league title.

Wallace would sign with the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the North American Soccer League in 2014 and play one season in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla. before returning to MLS with Red Bull New York in 2015, helping Red Bull win their second Supporters' Shield.

Wallace retired in 2016 after playing one season with USL Championship side Oklahoma City Energy FC.

Internationally, Wallace represented the United States at the U17, U20 and senior team levels. Wallace made his senior team debut under Head Coach Bob Bradely in 2011, playing eleven minutes in a 1-1 draw against Chile in an international friendly appearance.

As a coach, Wallace previously served as an assistant for the U.S. Youth National team at the U15 age group and spent three years in the St. Louis CITY SC Academy where he served in head coaching roles with the U15 and U16 sides.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 17, 2026

Anthony Wallace Hired as FC Cincinnati 2 Assistant Coach - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.