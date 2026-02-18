FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Midfielder Nathan Gray

FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the signing of midfielder Nathan Gray to an MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the upcoming 2026 league season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gray, 18, joins the Orange and Blue following a three-season run with USL League One side Charlotte Independence. In 2023, Gray became Charlotte's youngest-ever signing, inking his first professional contract at just 15 years old.

Gray made his professional debut in 2024 against South Georgia Tormenta FC as a second half substitute in league play. In 2025, Gray made three appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, seeing match action in the first, second and third rounds of the competition for the Independence.

A native of Grayson, Ga., Gray spent his youth career in the Atlanta United FC Academy. Gray featured for the U16, U17 and U19 sides, helping the U16s qualify for the MLS NEXT Playoffs through MLS NEXT Fest in 2023.







