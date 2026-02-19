FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Sami Lachekar

FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the signing of defender Sami Lachekar (LATCH-uh-car) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the 2026 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lachekar, 23, joins the Orange and Blue following a four-year collegiate career at UNC Greensboro. Lachekar started all 23 games for the Spartans during his senior season and led all outfield players in minutes played (2,026). Lachekar added two goals and two assists in 2025, both single season highs.

Lachekar made a total of 71 appearances at UNC Greensboro, scoring three goals and adding three assists while earning Southern Conference Player of the Week honors in 2025.

Born in Villepinte, France, Lachekar played for FC Metz and the club's U19 side before arriving in Greensboro. Lachekar made 18 appearances in the Championnat National U19, the highest level of U19 soccer in France, between 2020-22. Lachekar scored three goals across league competition and was part of seven clean sheet performances.

Lachekar has also made appearances for French youth side APM Metz (2016-20) and USL League Two outfit Des Moines Menace (2024).







