FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Time Changes for Two Upcoming Home Matches

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced time changes for two upcoming MLS NEXT Pro home matches set to take place at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange and Blue's May 17 match against Chattanooga FC, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will now kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. The team's July 26 match against New England Revolution II, also originally scheduled for 6 p.m., will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets for all 2026 FC Cincinnati 2 home matches at NKU Soccer Stadium can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App with a SeatGeek account.

FCC 2 visit Red Bull New York II this weekend after picking up their first win of the season on Sunday against New York City FC II. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19 at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey.

The match can be streamed live on One Football platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 17, 2026

FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Time Changes for Two Upcoming Home Matches - FC Cincinnati 2

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