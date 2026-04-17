Sporting KC II Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 in First of Two Straight Home Games

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II returns to Victory Field on Sunday when they welcome Whitecaps FC 2 for another MLS NEXT Pro regular season game. The game will commence at 7 p.m. CT with livestreams available in the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Both teams come into Sunday after earning results in their previous contest. Vancouver picked up their second win of 2026, defeating Tacoma Defiance 2-1. SKC II claimed their second draw of the campaign, scoring in stoppage time against North Texas to take a point off their Frontier Division foes.

Two newcomers, Missael Rodriguez and Tega Ikoba, opened their SKC II scoring accounts in Arlington last Friday. Rodriguez leveled the match at one before halftime and Ikoba scored a stoppage time equalizer to send the game to kicks from the spot. Both players now have 18 career goal contributions in MLS NEXT Pro.

SKC Academy amateur defenders Zane Wantland and Jack Francka each notched their first professional assists. Wantland assisted on Rodriguez's goal with a terrific through ball and Francka's ball over the top set up Ikoba's finish.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro, who has started all seven SKC II matches this season, saved a penalty in regulation to keep the game level at one. He and defender Pierre Lurot are the only SKC II players to play every minute so far in 2026. Newcomer Daniel Russo debuted for head coach Lee Tschantret as a second half substitute. He went on to score his shootout attempt, however, SKC II eventually fell 5-4 in penalties.

Whitecaps FC 2 is guided by Rich Fagan in his first season in charge. They currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference on seven points with wins over MNUFC 2 and Tacoma Defiance. Their leading scorer in 2026 is midfielder Liam MacKenzie with four goals after scoring two goals across his first three MLS NEXT Pro seasons.

SKC II will close out the two-match homestand a week after taking on WFC 2 when they host Dynamo Dos on Sunday, April 26. Kickoff against Houston is set for 7 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 8

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvVAN

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @WFC2

Instagram: @WhitecapsFC.2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 17, 2026

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