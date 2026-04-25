Sporting KC II Takes on Dynamo Dos at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II takes on undefeated Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday at Victory Field with a new kickoff time set for 1 p.m. CT. Livestreams are available in the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Both teams come into Sunday after wins over Pacific Division foes. Sporting KC II took down Whitecaps FC 2 in a thriller at Swope Soccer Village that saw Zamir Loyo Reynaga and Kashan Hines score in the 89th and 97th minute, respectively, to give SKC II their first win of the season.

Loyo Reynaga and Hines, two Sporting KC Academy representatives, netter their first pro goals in the win over Whitecaps FC 2. Hines' game winner earned him the title of MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 7, making him the third ever SKC II player to earn the award along with Nati Clarke and Cielo Tschantret.

Newcomer Daniel Russo made his second appearance for SKC II and assisted on his first goal in Sporting Blue, which was Loyo Reynaga's game-tying goal. Midfielder and SKC Academy amateur Carter Derksen picked up two assists in the game, his first two of 2026.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro earned his first win of the season and made six saves. He ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 27 saves.

Houston is highlighted by their sturdy defense which has only allowed one goal in 2026. They rank second in the Western Conference with 15 goals. Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz has kept four clean sheets in five starts and earned MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors for his seven save clean sheet against Real Monarchs.

SKC II will continue their four-match homestand the following Sunday when they take on Tacoma Defiance on May 3. Kickoff against Tacoma is set for 7 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 9

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvHOU

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @houstondynamo2

Instagram: @houstondynamo2







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