Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Head Coach Erik Bushey to New Contract

Published on February 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has signed Head Coach Erik Bushey to a new contract. Bushey will continue his role as Head Coach with Rapids 2, a title he has held since the club's inaugural season in 2022.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the club for its continued support and truly value the opportunity to lead this program and team," said Bushey. "Together, we've achieved significant success-both collectively and through the individual development of the players who have come through our program. I'm excited to see what the near future holds and which players step forward to make the most of the opportunities available to them. Just as importantly, I look forward to continuing to work alongside what I believe is the best staff in the country. Without their dedication and expertise, neither our players nor our team would have reached the level of success we've enjoyed."

Since being named Head Coach of Rapids 2 for the club's inaugural season in 2022, Bushey has been at the helm for one of the top teams in all of MLS NEXT Pro throughout the league's four-season history. During his tenure, Rapids 2 have advanced to the Western Conference Final twice, including a Western Conference Championship and a MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final this past year. In 2023, Bushey led Colorado to the league's number one overall seed while also leading MLS NEXT Pro in goals (70) and assists (51). The club's success in 2023 led to Bushey being named as the MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year.

"I speak for everyone with the Colorado Rapids organization when I say we are thrilled to secure an extension of Erik's future with the club," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Rapids 2 is a critical element of our player pathway, and the culture Erik and his staff have created since day one has driven great value in the club. We are excited to continue to building on the already strong foundation that he has set."

In his four seasons as Head Coach, Bushey has posted a 47-32-25 record with 10 shootout wins, making Rapids 2 one of the most successful groups since MLS NEXT Pro's inception in 2022. In the club's two playoff appearances, Bushey has led the group to a 5-0-2 record, with the losses coming by way of a shootout after deep playoff runs to both the Western Conference Final (2023) and MLS NEXT Pro Cup (2025).

Bushey's coaching staff will remain the same from last season's Western Conference Championship season, with Collen Warner as Assistant Coach, Brandyn Bumpas as Goalkeeping Coach, and Collin Harrison as the Head Video Analyst.

The Auburn, Washington, native's career has included over 30 years of coaching experience, having served as Director of Coaching for Jackson FC from 1995-2000, an assistant coach at Whitworth University, and the Technical Director of Colorado Rush Soccer Club for over 15 years. His background also includes time as a USL W-League head coach, Region III ODP Boys staff coach, Region IV ODP Boys assistant and head coach, id2 National Staff coach, World Cup assistant coach for the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team, and assistant coach for the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team. Over the course of his career, he has led club teams to five national championships, coaching three of those squads. Additionally, he guided two Development Academy teams to top-eight national finishes and played a significant role in developing dozens of national team and professional players.







