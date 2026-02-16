FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Forward Charlie Holmes

FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the signing of former University of Connecticut forward Charlie Holmes ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holmes, 22, spent a four-year collegiate career split between Connecticut and Bucknell University. Most recently, during his senior season at Connecticut, Holmes scored five goals while tallying four assists across 20 appearances. In two seasons with Connecticut, Holmes made a total of 37 appearances, logging seven goals and six assists.

Prior to his time at Connecticut, Holmes played two seasons at Bucknell. As a freshman with the Bison, Holmes played in 17 matches, tied for the most of any Bucknell player and scored two goals with one assist. In year two at Bucknell, Holmes scored three goals, leading the team in the category, and registered two assists.

While at Bucknell and Connecticut, Holmes played with Ballard FC of USL League Two in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. Holmes made his debut for Ballard in 2023 and would make appearances for the club through 2025.

Holmes spent his youth career with the Seattle Sounders Academy and played two seasons alongside Ayoub Lajhar, FC Cincinnati's MLS SuperDraft 2026 second round pick, while at Connecticut. Holmes scored in a 2-1 preseason win against Carolina Core FC this past Saturday.







