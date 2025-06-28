FC Cincinnati Edges Orlando City SC, 2-1

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati defeated Orlando City SC 2-1 on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium. Evander scored on both sides of halftime, his second brace in as many games, to extend the Orange and Blue's winning streak to three consecutive games.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 45'+4 (0-1) - A moment of brilliance from Evander in the final moments of first half stoppage time gave the Orange and Blue a 1-0 lead. Gerardo Valenzuela drew the foul that allowed Evander to strike from distance with the free-kick specialist catching goalkeeper Pedro Gallese cheating to his right side of goal. Gallese couldn't recover, and Evander's perfectly placed ball found the back of the net.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 73' (0-2) - Pavel Bucha and Kei Kamara held up the ball around midfield, and Bucha slipped a ball through to Denkey on the counter. Denkey charged at goal before finding Evander to his left, who cut inside and curled a finish past Gallese.

ORL - Marco Pašalić, GOAL - 87' (1-2) - Ramiro Enrique kept the ball in with his head along the endline, finding Martin Ojeda within the 18-yard box. Ojeda met the ball with a sliding effort, moving it towards Pašalić at the top of the box. Pašalić slid a finish with pace into the back of the net for the hosts' first goal of the match.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati won their third straight match, finishing off the month of June with a perfect 3-0-0 record

- Evander netted his 10th and 11th goal of the season, which now ties Kévin Denkey for the team lead in MLS play.

- Evander increased his goal contribution tally to 18, good for third in MLS (Sam Surridge, 19, and Andres Dreyer, 21)

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC

Date: June 28, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Attendance: 20,061

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

ORL: 0-1-1

CIN: 1-1-2

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Ojeda, Enrique) 87'

CIN - Evander 45'+4, Evander (Denkey, Bucha) 74'

LINEUPS

ORL: Pedro Gallese, David Brekalo, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel (Rafael Santos 70'), Dagur Thorhallsson (Kyle Smith 80'), Iván Angulo (Luis Muriel 46'), César Araújo, Eduard Atuesta, Marco Pašalić, Ramiro Enrique, Martín Ojeda (Nicolás Rodríguez 90')

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Colin Guske, Gustavo Caraballo, Thomas Williams, Zakaria Taifi

Head Coach: Óscar Pareja

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 80'), Teenage Hadebe (Alvas Powell 83'), Matt Miazga (C), Gilberto Flores, DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga, Evander (Corey Baird 83'), Kévin Denkey, Gerardo Valenzuela (Kei Kamara 60')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Stefan Chirila, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

STATS SUMMARY: ORL/CIN

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 14

Offside: 3 / 1

Possession: 59 / 41

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card) 43'

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Yellow Card) 45'

ORL - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 45'

ORL - Ramiro Enrique (Yellow Card) 54'

CIN - Corey Baird (Yellow Card) 90'+4

ORL - David Brekalo (Yellow Card) 90'+5

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Ast. Referees: Jose Da Silva, Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

