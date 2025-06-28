Inter Miami CF II Takes on Atlanta United 2 at Home this Sunday

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (4W-9L-2D, 14 points) will close out the week with a thrilling home matchup against Atlanta United 2 (2W-5L-6D, 14 points) this Sunday, June 29. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Atlanta United 2 have faced each other on seven occasions. The last meeting between the two ended in a hard-fought 3-2 loss for the Herons in a fixture that began at Fifth Third Bank Stadium but was postponed and then resumed nearly 24 hours later under the closed roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The other matchups have resulted in three victories for the Herons, two draws, and one loss.

Notably, Inter Miami II holds an unbeaten record in regular time against Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium.

Scouting Report

Atlanta United 2 visit Inter Miami II following a 0-1 defeat at home against Huntsville City FC. The Atlanta side enters this matchup winless in their last three fixtures and having collected 14 points so far this season, with a record of two wins, six draws, and five losses, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The opposition squad will feature former Inter Miami II duo Ryan Carmichael and Nykolas Sessock, who led the team in goals and assists last season respectively, as they return to Chase Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling fixture.







