Colorado Rapids 2 Fall on the Road to MNUFC2 in 2-1 Loss

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (7-6-3, 24 pts.) fell to MNUFC2 (6-4-2, 20 pts.) in a 2-1 loss on the road.

The home side was quick to get on the board at the National Sports Center Stadium, earning a corner in the first minute of the match. The service was placed on the six-yard-box and found the head of Luke Hille in congestion for Minnesota's opening goal.

The early goal asked Colorado to fight back against a strong Minnesota attack that put up five shots on target across the first 45. Center back Matthew Senanou was the strong hold of the back line in the first half, making two goal line clearances to keep his side in the match.

The half ended with the home side up by one goal.

Coming out of the break, Colorado was the first to find a dangerous attempt off the foot of Antony García. Despite a nicely placed strike, Minnesota goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich was able to make the save.

In the 63rd minute, Mubashir Nour carried the ball into Colorado's box and was brought down by defender Senanou to earn a penalty kick. Minnesota's Hille stood over the ball and placed a shot to the far right corner but U.S. Youth National Team goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo came up big to make the save.

MNUFC2 doubled their lead in the 72nd minute with Momoh Kamara placing a left footed strike into the back of the net.

Just as the game looked like it was coming to an end, Colorado found one last burst of momentum. Midfielder Malik Pinto was able to win a ball in the midfield to find Josh Copeland who sent a pass out wide to defender James Cameron. Cameron carried the ball a few steps before slotting a pass back into Copeland in the box. The midfielder sent a shot in that ricocheted off the far post to the feet of Mamadou Billo Diop who struck the ball into the back of the net for his third of the season.

Despite a few last-minute chances from Colorado, Minnesota ultimately came out on top with a three-point result at home.

Rapids 2 will return home to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to face Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, July 6. Kickoff is sent for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

MIN - Luke Hille 2'

MIN - Momoh Kamara (Curt Calov) 72'

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop 90+3'

Notables:

F Mamadou Billo Diop recorded his third goal of the season in stoppage time of the second half.

M Malik Pinto wore the captain's armband from the start of the match for the first time this season







