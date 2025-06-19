Colorado Rapids 2 Draw with North Texas SC, 1-1, Fall in Shootout

June 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (7-5-3, 24 pts.) drew with North Texas SC (6-5-3, 23 pts.) 1-1 and fell in the shootout by a final score of 4-2. Colton Swan scored Colorado's lone goal in the match as his side secured a point at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

The night game opened with a very tightly contested first half, with the best chance coming on a North Texas corner kick where a headed ball required a stretch save from goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo.

The remainder of the half was a physical battle between the two sides with few chances on either end. The referee issued three yellow cards to North Texas in the first half alone, adding to their league-leading tally.

At halftime, the score was locked at nil-nil.

Coming out of the break, the match began to open up with more chances on both ends. This increase in energy led to the visitors opening the match's scoring.

North Texas found the back of the net first on a counterattack by Sam Sarver in the 60th minute, making the score 0-1.

Colorado would counter the goal soon after with substitute forward Mamadou Billo Diop earning a corner kick. Midfielder Malik Pinto walked over to take the kick just a few moments after taking the captain's armband from the recently substituted Dauda Amadou. Pinto's in-swinging cross found Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan, whose emphatic header found the back of the net and tied the game at one in the 70th minute.

Swan's goal was his fourth of the season and his second against North Texas in the clubs' two matchups so far in 2025. The academy product earned his second goal contribution in two games. Pinto earned his first assist as a member of Rapids 2 on the cross.

For the remainder of the match, both teams created opportunities that required saves from Campagnolo and North Texas' JT Harms.

With the score tied 1-1 after 90 minutes, the teams headed to a shootout to determine who would go home with the extra point.

Billo Diop and Anderson Rosa converted for Rapids 2 in the shootout, but North Texas had the edge after five rounds to take the second point in the standings, leaving Colorado with one point on the night.

Rapids 2 are back in action in ten days for a matchup with Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff at National Sports Center Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

NTX - Sam Sarver (Ramirez, Cisset) 60'

COL - Colton Swan (Malik Pinto_) 70'

Shootout Summary:

NTX - Sam Sarver (Goal)

COL - Sydney Wathuta (Miss)

NTX - Alejandro Urzua (Miss)

COL - Anderson Rosa (Goal)

NTX - Daniel Beran (Goal)

COL - Malik Pinto (Save)

NTX - Tarik Scott (Goal)

COL - Billo Diop (Goal)

NTX - Aaron Essel (Goal)

Notables:

F Colton Swan recorded his fourth goal of the season and the sixth of his career in MLS NEXT Pro.

The forward's goal was his second against North Texas this season in his two appearances against the club.

M Malik Pinto recorded his first assist of the season and the second of his career in MLS NEXT Pro.

D Steve Flores made his 50th start in MLS NEXT Pro as a member of Rapids 2.

M Rogelio Garcia made his first start of the season in his sixth appearance overall of 2025.

D Charlie Harper made his return to the match roster after being sidelined with an injury since May 18.

D James Cameron made his return to the match roster after being sidelined with an injury since May 9.

GK Diego Ambriz made his first career appearance on an MLS NEXT Pro match roster. The goalkeeper currently occupies a spot on the Rapids Academy U-16 roster

Postgame Media Transcriptions:

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match...

"We've got to figure out a way to win a shootout. That's three this season. I say that tongue in cheek, that's the least of my concerns for tonight. I think the players deserve a lot of credit for coming back. We played two games in four days. We made six changes to line up. We could do that because we believe in the players that we have, and the ability to mix it up. If we answer just a little bit more, or we have maybe another minute or two minutes of soccer, maybe it changes what we feel good about. The ability to win regardless of who we have on the field, we didn't quite get that, but it was an improved second half and this I'm grateful for. I told the guys that I felt we left a little bit on the table tonight. They've done that, meaning they, over the course of the first half of our year, have raised the standards and therefore they have increased the expectations. Some real positives out there tonight. Two big games and two great challenges in the last few days where we didn't get the points that we wanted - Theres a lot of lessons to be learned and the second half of our year will be better than the first half. I'm quite proud of the first half."

On North Texas' Goal...

"We're going to be disappointed when we look at that together. It's a set piece. We allowed the gaps to be played, a ball to get through us, and then space between the lines. We've been really diligent in recent weeks in terms of how we defend. We allowed them too much space. Their 11, Sarver. He loves running and he's excellent at getting behind. I don't think you saw him in the game prior to that moment. He has that ability. One play and he can be a game changer. That's what happened. We allowed them too much space on the free kick. They were able to face forward. He got behind and he's a dangerous player. A great goal for them, but a goal that we're not going to be happy with how we conceded."

On his side's goal from a set-piece..

"Thanks for bringing that up. We have our own separate standings in our locker room based solely on set pieces. Right now, we're in the middle of a pack, and we expect more of ourselves, and we want to create some separation between us and others. Brandyn Bumpas has worked so hard week in week out, with this. It was great to get a lovely serve from Malik [Pinto] and for Colton [Swan] to create just enough separation that he got his head on it. If he gets a free header, you know you can bank on it most of the time."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER STEVE FLORES

On the match...

"It was a tough one. I feel like we were on the front foot most of the time. Obviously, we went down and we got the goal back, which was good. I just feel like we had chances to put it away. But good on North Texas, they held on."

On what it means to make his 50th start with the club ...

"It's a big deal to me. Being here with the Rapids for a long time, being born here, being able to play for them, it means a lot that they've helped me get to where I am today. It just shows how you can go into the Academy and move on. Moving forward to next step from the Academy, through different age groups, to Rapids 2, and the First Team. It's a big deal to me."

On his distribution in the match..

"Yeah, I just try to get on the ball as much as possible. I try to make a simple pass or just keep the ball. If I can go forward, I'll make sure that pass connects as well. Yeah, I just try to keep the ball for the guys. We'd rather be on the attacking side than the defending side."







