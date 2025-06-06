Colorado Rapids 2 Return Home to Take on Austin FC II

June 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will take on Austin FC II for the second time this season on Sunday night at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The team is coming off a significant 1-4 win over Sporting KC II at Children's Mercy Victory Field last weekend, boosting Colorado to a fourth place standing in the Western Conference. The Rapids attack put up a single-game high for the season of 21 shots with nine on target.

The attack was led by young forward Mamadou Billo Diop who had three shots on target of his own, leading to the game's opening goal in stoppage time of the first half.

The additional three goals were scored by three different goal scorers, including captain Daouda Amadou, SuperDraft pick Sydney Wathuta and Rapids Academy alum Rogelio Garcia.

Amadou and Wathuta's goals marked the second of the season for both players while Garcia added his first for the team in 2025. In addition to his goal, Wathuta also added his second assist of the season on Diop's first half opener.

Colorado now looks ahead to a redemption match against Austin FC II after falling to the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Champions in the first match of the season. The 4-2 loss at Parmer Field was highlighted by a standout performance from Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan who recorded a brace on the night.

Swan is currently away with the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland for his first international call up. The team faced France in the first match of the tournament on June 1 where Swan recorded his first international goal in the first minute of play.

Austin came out of the gates hot in the first meeting and put up three goals in the first 25 minutes to stifle a Rapids comeback, earning their first victory of the season. The game also marked Austin's only multi-goal game of the season.

Since then, the team has only managed to capture one more win against Ventura County in a 1-0 result. Austin currently sits in second to last in the Western Conference with a 2-3-5 record.







