New York City FC II Caps 3-2 Win at Atlanta

June 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II earned a 3-2 win over Atlanta United 2 in Georgia. Goals from Nico Cavallo and a Seymour Reid brace secured the victory, with Mac Learned making key saves late on. City overcame an early deficit and a stoppage-time red card to claim all three points in an entertaining MLS NEXT Pro clash.

A sun-soaked afternoon in Georgia provided the stage for New York City FC II's clash with Atlanta United 2.

Matt Pilkington's side were keen to bounce back from defeat in their last outing against New England Revolution II and were boosted by the inclusion of Nico Cavallo in the starting XI.

A fast and frantic start saw the hosts emerge as the stronger of the two teams, taking the lead inside two minutes-Ricardo Neri converting with a fierce drive from the right-hand side of the area.

City almost found an instant response. Chris Tiao's low delivery found Julien Lacher at the back post. His initial shot was saved, and he diverted the rebound toward goal, where it was headed just wide by Seymour Reid.

City applied a sustained period of pressure, including a shot by Lacher that landed comfortably in the hands of Jayden Hibbert.

Atlanta almost made it two in the 14th minute after Nykolas Sessock's cross found Gabriel Wesseh free in the box. The forward could not keep his effort down and saw it sail over the bar.

City found a first-half equalizer just before the half-hour mark as Cavallo showed his quality in the final third. Reid laid the ball back to Cavallo on the edge of the box, allowing the defender to calmly curl the ball into the bottom corner with his right foot.

An even first half saw both teams come close to a second goal. For City, Sebastiano Musu rose highest to power a header toward goal, which was well held by Hibbert.

The second half saw the hosts start brightly, requiring a vital last-ditch block from Max Murray to keep the two teams level.

City responded well and were rewarded with a penalty in the 54th minute after Lacher was bundled to the ground in the box.

Reid stepped up to take the kick from 12 yards and calmly dispatched it into the bottom-right corner.

Atlanta came close to equalizing not long after, but a sensational stop from Mac Learned kept City's lead intact.

Pilkington made his first changes of the afternoon, replacing Lacher and Murray with Luka Sunjic and Jonny Lopez.

Things got even better for City in the 65th minute, as Reid timed a run in behind Atlanta's back line before expertly dinking the ball over Hibbert.

Atlanta responded in the 73rd minute, with Neri completing his brace courtesy of a powerful near-post finish at the end of a swift breakaway.

City's final two changes of the day saw David Duque and Eligio Guarino replace Uriel Zeitz and Piero Elias in the dying minutes.

Moises Tablante was handed a great chance to equalize for Atlanta late on, but Learned was quick off his line to smother the effort. The shot-stopper was on hand again in stoppage time with another great save to deny Salvatore Mazzaferro.

City were reduced to ten men in stoppage time after Lopez picked up a second yellow card. The resulting free kick was cleared away, allowing the final whistle to confirm a 3-2 win for City.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday, June 12.







