Guarino Goal All New York City FC II Needs to Get Past Toronto FC II

July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II secured a narrow 1-0 win over Toronto FC II on Wednesday night thanks to Eligio Guarino's second-half strike. A strong defensive effort, highlighted by several good saves from Brennan Klein, helped secure three points in a tightly contested Eastern Conference matchup.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back in action on Wednesday night as they hosted Toronto FC II.

The two teams entered the contest level on points, with both knowing a win could push them closer to the top five in the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made a number of changes to the side that tied 2-2 with FC Cincinnati 2 last time out, as he looked to rotate his squad and test new combinations.

A nervy start to the contest saw neither team snatch an early advantage. With both sides eager to control possession, it was the visitors who enjoyed the lion's share early on.

In the 19th minute, a pop shot from the left-hand side almost caught out NYCFC II goalkeeper Brennan Klein-the effort clipping the crossbar before going out for a goal kick.

At the other end, Piero Elias went on a driving run through the left channel before opening up his body and trying to curl the ball inside the post. Unfortunately, his effort ran just wide.

Uriel Zeitz was then given an opportunity to break the deadlock from a free kick, but his attempt lacked the precision to trouble Toronto's goalkeeper.

A driving run from Michael Sullivan just after the half-hour mark almost yielded a great chance for Toronto, only for Prince Amponsah to stand firm with a brilliant block for NYCFC II.

Pilkington's side finished the half as the stronger of the two teams, but could not find a way through a stubborn Toronto defense.

The second half saw Toronto almost take the lead minutes in, only for Klein to produce an outstanding reaction save to deny Reid Fisher from close range.

That save would prove even more influential when City claimed the lead in the 53rd minute through Eligio Guarino. Elias was the provider, slipping in an assist for Guarino, who notched his second goal of the season.

Pilkington turned to his bench in the 66th minute to introduce Julien Lacher in place of Jacob Arroyave. He was joined on the field by Luka Sunjic eight minutes later, replacing Zeitz.

A final pair of changes came in the dying minutes, as Elias and goalscorer Guarino were replaced by David Duque and Pierce Infuso.

Lacher almost made it two in stoppage time after a dazzling run inside allowed him to get a shot off. Unfortunately, his effort was well saved. That proved to be the last notable act of the night, confirming an important 1-0 win for Pilkington's side.

How We LIned Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on Sunday, July 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







