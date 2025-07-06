Cincinnati Wins 5-4 on Penalties

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II drew 2-2 with FC Cincinnati 2 in an eventful clash. Piero Elias and Sebastiano Musu scored for NYCFC II, while Peter Mangione and Stef Chirila netted for the hosts. Evan Louro made several key saves to keep Cincinnati in the match. That stalemate forced the contest to penalties to decide which team would recieve a bonus point-Cincinnati claiming a 5-4 victory.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were on their travels Sunday evening as they took on FC Cincinnati 2.

The team was back in action after a little over three weeks without a game and were keen to record a win against the side sitting thirteenth in the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington was forced into a late change to the lineup after Máximo Carrizo was withdrawn just before kickoff-Piero Elias stepping in at left wing.

After a steady opening, New York City almost took the lead in the thirteenth minute when Julien Lacher danced to the endline and cut the ball back to Sebastian Musu. Unfortunately, the forward could not keep his close-range effort under the bar.

The visitors came close again several minutes later, with Lacher once more the architect-this time playing the ball to Seymour Reid inside the penalty area. The forward did his best to get a shot off quickly but saw his attempt blocked.

The pressure continued to mount on Cincinnati's goal, and Evan Louro was called into action to tip away a dangerous cross that looked destined for the head of Max Murray.

Louro was needed again minutes later to preserve Cincinnati's clean sheet after New York City were awarded a penalty. Drew Baiera won the spot-kick but was unable to convert from 12 yards as Louro again came to the hosts' rescue.

Cincinnati registered a chance of their own just before halftime after a cushioned header found Carson Locker-Brennan Klein doing well to tip the shot around the post.

The hosts took the lead minutes later after a turnover high up the field put Stefan Chirila through on goal. The forward rounded Klein and rolled the ball home from a tight angle.

New York City summoned an almost instant response in first-half stoppage time. After another turnover, the ball made its way to Lacher, who fed Elias on the overlap. The midfielder held his nerve to power a shot past Louro and draw New York City level.

Cincinnati almost reclaimed the lead in stoppage time from a corner, but Klein was on hand to make a brilliant stop and deny the hosts a headed goal.

A strong start to the second half saw New York City take the lead in style in the 51st minute. The move was instigated by a well-timed step from Murray and a precise pass in behind. His quality was matched by a brilliant finish from Musu, who rifled the ball past Louro from just outside the area.

The hosts found an equalizer six minutes later after Peter Mangione broke in behind, cut back onto his right foot, and slotted the ball past Klein.

An enthralling encounter continued to entertain as the clock ticked past the hour mark, with Esposito again a major threat. The forward found space on the left and danced toward goal before forcing a good save from Louro.

From the resulting corner, Murray rose highest and powered a header toward goal, once again forcing Louro to intervene.

Pilkington made his first change of the evening in the 66th minute, introducing three new faces: Jacob Arroyave, Uriel Zeitz, and Christopher Tiao came into the game in place of Evan Lim, Baiera, and Musu.

An even contest saw neither side able to edge ahead as the fulltime whistle approached. In the 81st minute, two further changes for New York City saw Eligio Guariano and Jonny Lopez replace Elias and Nico Cavallo.

Forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in regulation time, that stalemate forced the contest to penalties to decide which team would recieve a bonus point-Cincinnati claiming a 5-4 victory.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Toronto FC on Wednesday, July 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







